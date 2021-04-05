BleedTechBlue - No. 17 Diamond Dogs win 3 of 4 against UAB

#17 Louisiana Tech (20-7, 6-2) continued its winning ways this weekend when it won 3 of 4 games against UAB (10-16, 3-5).

Let's take a look at how it all went down.

Game 1 | Offensive Explosion, Fincher lead Tech to 16-1 win

Louisiana Tech used a 9-run second inning on its way to the 16-1 victory over UAB Thursday night.

In the 9-run second inning, Tech received a pair of 3-run home runs from Kyle Hasler and Hunter Wells.

Manny Garcia capped off the inning with a 2-run blast of his own off the apartments in left field.

With Tech leading 13-1 in the 6th inning, Adarius Myers came off the bench to launch a 3-run home run to make it 16-1 Tech.

Jonathan Fincher was sensational on the mound throwing a complete game while allowing only 5 hits and 1 earned run. The southpaw earned his team leading 5th win of the season.

Game 2 | Garcia 3-run HR propels Tech to 6-4 win

In game 1 of the doubleheader Friday, UAB jumped out to a 3-1 lead after 4.5 innings of play.

Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the 5th, the Tech offense came alive.

With 1 out, Hunter Wells singled and Parker Bates followed with a walk to give Tech runners at 1st and 2nd with 1 out in the inning.

After Steele Netterville popped up to give UAB 2 outs in the inning, Manny Garcia launched a 3-run home run to left field to give Tech a 4-3 lead.

Jorge Corona continued the onslaught with a single, followed by a Hunter Brantley double before Adarius Myers delivered a 2-run single to make it 6-3 Tech.

Kyle Griffen would get the final 8 outs for Tech and earn his 3rd win of the season in relief.

Game 3 | UAB scores 8 in 4th inning on its way to 9-3 win

In the nightcap of the doubleheader, UAB used an 8-run 4th inning on its way to a 9-3 win.

In the 8-run 4th, the Blazers sent 11 hitters to the plate that collected 4 hits, 2 walks and reached on 1 Tech error.

The big blow came when Zach Davis hit a 2-run home run to right field to make it 8-0 UAB and essentially put the 'Dogs away.

Tech's 3 runs all came in the 7th and final inning.

Cole McConnell, Taylor Young, and Parker Bates all contributed RBI in the inning.

Cade Gibson received the loss on the mound after allowing 6 earned runs in 3.2 innings of the work.

Game 4 | Whorff leads Tech to nation-leading 6th shutout in 6-0 win to clinch series

With a series victory on the line, Jarret Whorff delivered on the mound as he has all year.

Tech is now 6-0 on the final day of series in 2021.

Whorff tossed 7 shutout innings while allowing only 6 hits and striking out 5.

Kyle Crigger, 8 months off of Tommy John surgery, came in to pitch a scoreless 9th inning for Tech and seal the victory.

Offensively, Hunter Wells, Manny Garcia, and Adarius Myers all delivered 2 hits in the win.

Myers launched a solo home-run in the 4th inning to give Tech a 4-0 lead.

The sophomore enjoyed a fantastic series at the plate going 4/8 (.500) with 2 home runs and 6 RBI.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will travel to Rice for a 4-game Conference USA series beginning Friday night.

Conference Standings



