No. 18 LA Tech to square-off with UTSA in 1st round of C-USA Tournament
Louisiana Tech (36-16) will square-off with UTSA (22-24) in the first round of the Conference USA tournament inside J.C. Love Field. Wednesday afternoon.
Game Time
Wednesday | 6 PM (weather delay backed up first pitch two hours)
The game can be streamed on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio broadcast on SportsTalk 97.7 FM.
Pitching Probables
Wednesday | RHP Ryan Jennings (5-3, 4.46) vs RHP Pepper Jones (0-2, 5.79)
Regular Season Series
Louisiana Tech and UTSA met in the regular season back on May 14-16.
In the 4-game series, the Bulldogs were able to come away with 3 victories in claiming the West Division Championship of Conference USA.
UTSA won the opener 7-5, before the Diamond Dogs outscored the Roadrunners 31-15 over the final 3 games to claim the series.
Scouting the Bulldogs
Tech enters the Conference USA tournament in desperate need of its bullpen to step up and provide quality innings.
In two losses to ODU last week, Tech's bullpen allowed 11 runs over 8 innings of work.
Offensively, the Bulldogs continue to swing the bat exceptionally well.
Tech ranks in the top 30 nationally runs scored per game, batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage.
Hunter Wells continues to pace the Bulldog offense with a .380 batting average to go along with 9 HR and 44 RBI.
Scouting the Roadrunners
UTSA has not played since it played Louisiana Tech back on May 14-16 in Ruston.
The Roadrunners possess an offense that is averaging 7.9 runs per game.
Nick Thornquist is having a monster year at the plate with a .331 batting average to go along with 12 HR and 44 RBI.
Thornquist is also throwing out 32% of would-be base stealers on the year.
Pepper Jones will get the start on the mound.
Jones allowed 2 earned runs in 3.2 inning of work in his start against the Bulldogs on May 14th.
Statistical Comparison
|Statistic
|LA Tech
|UTSA
|
Runs Per Game
|
7.3
|
7.9
|
Team Batting Average
|
.309
|
.304
|
Slugging %
|
.484
|
.484
|
Home Runs
|
57
|
57
|
Stolen Bases
|
21
|
33
|
ERA
|
4.75
|
5.91
|
Batting Average Against
|
.273
|
.278
|
Strikeouts Per 9 IP
|
7.9
|
8.3
|
Fielding %
|
.970
|
.969
Five Bulldogs Named 1st Team All-Conference
Taylor Young, Hunter Wells, Parker Bates, Manny Garcia, and Jonathan Fincher were named 1st team All-CUSA Tuesday afternoon.
Cole McConnell was named to the All-Freshman team.
Stats for each guy are listed below:
2B Taylor Young - .968 OPS, .328/.448/.520, 7 HR, 33 RBI, 47 BB/HBP, 8 SB, C-USA Defensive Player of the Year
3B Hunter Wells - 1.037 OPS, .380/.444/.593, 9 HR, 44 RBI, 15 2B
CF Parker Bates - 1.021 OPS, .351/.468/.553, 7 HR, 50 RBI, 45 BB/HBP
1B Manny Garcia - .926 OPS, .321/.386/.540, 7 HR, 48 RBI, 18 2B
LHP Jonathan Fincher - 7-1, 2.77 ERA, 84.1 IP, 62 hits allowed, 20 BB, 76 K, .205 OPP BA
LF Cole McConnell - .942 OPS, .372/.430/.512, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 4 SB
