No. 18 LA Tech to square-off with UTSA in 1st round of C-USA Tournament

Louisiana Tech (36-16) will square-off with UTSA (22-24) in the first round of the Conference USA tournament inside J.C. Love Field. Wednesday afternoon.

Game Time

Wednesday | 6 PM (weather delay backed up first pitch two hours)

The game can be streamed on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio broadcast on SportsTalk 97.7 FM.

Pitching Probables

Wednesday | RHP Ryan Jennings (5-3, 4.46) vs RHP Pepper Jones (0-2, 5.79)

Regular Season Series

Louisiana Tech and UTSA met in the regular season back on May 14-16.

In the 4-game series, the Bulldogs were able to come away with 3 victories in claiming the West Division Championship of Conference USA.

UTSA won the opener 7-5, before the Diamond Dogs outscored the Roadrunners 31-15 over the final 3 games to claim the series.

Scouting the Bulldogs

Tech enters the Conference USA tournament in desperate need of its bullpen to step up and provide quality innings.

In two losses to ODU last week, Tech's bullpen allowed 11 runs over 8 innings of work.

Offensively, the Bulldogs continue to swing the bat exceptionally well.

Tech ranks in the top 30 nationally runs scored per game, batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage.

Hunter Wells continues to pace the Bulldog offense with a .380 batting average to go along with 9 HR and 44 RBI.

Scouting the Roadrunners

UTSA has not played since it played Louisiana Tech back on May 14-16 in Ruston.

The Roadrunners possess an offense that is averaging 7.9 runs per game.

Nick Thornquist is having a monster year at the plate with a .331 batting average to go along with 12 HR and 44 RBI.

Thornquist is also throwing out 32% of would-be base stealers on the year.

Pepper Jones will get the start on the mound.

Jones allowed 2 earned runs in 3.2 inning of work in his start against the Bulldogs on May 14th.

Statistical Comparison