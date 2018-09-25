With the LSU game in the past, the Bulldogs move to conference play to take on a candidate for the best team in C-USA: North Texas. The Mean Green have started hot, opening their season 4-0 for the first time since 1966, while beating the teams like SMU and Arkansas.

And speaking of Arkansas, when you think of this year's North Texas team, two things come to mind: the fake punt return in Fayetteville and Mason Fine. The fake punt return had a minimal effect in the 44-17 win over the Razorbacks, but Mason Fine has had a significant impact on UNT's perfect start to the season.

Mason Fine is the definition of an overt weapon. Fine has racked up the 6th most passing yards on the 5th most completions in Division 1 college football. The QB has even been brought up in some Heisman debates.

Even outside of Fine, the Mean Green have several not-so-secret weapons. Rico Bussey Jr. has been Fine's favorite target and is 6th in the nation in receiving TDs. E.J. Elija has the 10th most sacks in college football. Khairi Muhammed, Nate Brooks, and Kemon Hall are each tied for 2nd in America for interceptions, each with three.

This week, however, the secret weapon is in a position you probably wouldn't expect.

Louisiana Tech fans should have a deep appreciation for the kicking profession, with Jonathan Barnes, Josh Scobee, Matt Stover, and even Chris Bonoil as former players.

This year for the Mean Green, Cole Hedlund has been as good as any other. Hedlund has been a perfect 10 out of 10 in Field Goals, and 21 for 22 in PATs after missing one in last weekend's 47-7 victory over Liberty. That stat line has earned him a 80.8 score from PFF.

There are 37 college kickers who have at least one FG attempt and not missed a single one. No kicker on that list has as many as Hedlund. The next closest is Dominik Eberle from Utah State, who has gone 8/8.

And it's not as if all of the field goal attempts have been gimmes. Hedlund's longest kick was 51 yards, the 12th longest make so far this year.

Hedlund is a graduate transfer who came to UNT from Arkansas where he had mixed success. The kicker made 14 of 24 field goal attempts, while never missing any of his 91 PAT attempts. Last year was a rough one for Hedlund, who missed a 20 and a 23 yarder in a loss to TCU. After those miscues, Hedlund never attempted another field goal for the Razorbacks.

The change of scenery has done wonders for Hedlund, even if three of the field goals and five of the extra points in his 2018 stat line were made back in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Many expect the matchup in Denton between the top two teams in the West division of C-USA to be a relatively close game, which would be a first this year for North Texas. With every point being crucial, the pressure may finally get to Cole Hedlund and he may finally make a mistake.

