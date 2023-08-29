Schexnaydre is a 6'5, 280-pound right-handed pitcher from LSU-Eunice.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, the Houma, LA native told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose LA Tech because it’s a program with a bunch of hard nosed individuals that share the same values as me. I believe La Tech is going to give me the best opportunity to further my baseball career and teach me life lessons in the process."

Schexnaydre finished his freshman season for LSU-E with a 3.79 ERA across 40.1 innings pitched. The right-hander limited opponents to a .212 batting average.

Schexnaydre is in the Class of 2024 and will join the Bulldog Baseball program for the 2025 season.

