PFF Player Grades | How did La Tech fare at #10 Texas?
Louisiana Tech hit the road for its season opener Saturday night at #10 Texas. The Bulldogs fell by a score of 45-14.
Pro Football Focus has become one of the most well-respected sites across both collegiate and professional football. PFF is an analytical website that evaluates each individual player on a down by down basis.
Players are graded on a 0-99 scale. Any score that is graded > 70 is considered to be "starter" worthy. Any score from 60-69.9 is considered to be a "back-up" level.
Let's take a look at how the La Tech offense performed Saturday night.
|Player
|Position
|Grade
|
DeAndre Marcus
|
RB
|
66.7
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
66.7
|
Malik Stanley
|
WR
|
65
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
65
|
Joshua Mote
|
LG/RG
|
64.9
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
63.9
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
62.5
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
62.2
|
Antawn Lewis
|
RT
|
62
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
LG
|
61.6
|
Biron Rossell
|
LT
|
61.5
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
61.4
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
60.3
|
Joseph Walker
|
WR
|
60
|
Praise Okorie
|
WR
|
60
|
Noah Pitre
|
TE
|
60
|
Abraham Delfin
|
C
|
60
|
Jake Norris
|
WR
|
60
|
Christian Henderson
|
RG
|
59.9
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
59.8
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
59.3
|
Isaiah Graham
|
WR
|
59
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
RT
|
55.9
|
Willie Allen
|
LT
|
55.7
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
53.4
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
53.3
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
50.1
|
Westin Elliott
|
QB
|
49.6
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
46.3
|
Josh Matthews
|
WR
|
41.2
While Louisiana Tech was able to put up over 400 yards of total offense against the Longhorns, no individual player performed his assignment as a high level throughout the night.
Two brights spots for Tech were wide receivers Malik Stanley and Griffin Hebert. The duo combined for 9 catches, 98 yards, and 1 touchdown. Neither player had a drop in the game and it resulted in quarterback J'Mar Smith connecting on 90% of his throws when looking in their direction.
Shifting to the defensive side of the football, Connor Taylor a bright spot for Bob Diaco's unit.
|Player
|Position
|Grade
|
Connor Taylor
|
LB
|
86
|
Collin Scot
|
LB
|
72.4
|
Randy Hogan
|
LB
|
72.2
|
Darryl Lewis
|
S
|
70.4
|
Michael Sam
|
CB
|
70.3
|
D.J. Jackson
|
NT
|
68.5
|
Amik Robertson
|
CB
|
66.4
|
Aaron Roberson
|
CB
|
66.2
|
Trey Baldwin
|
LB
|
65
|
Jaiden Cole
|
S
|
64.6
|
James Jackson
|
OLB
|
63.1
|
Zach Hannibal
|
CB
|
62.4
|
Keivie Rose
|
DE
|
61.8
|
Courtney Wallace
|
NT
|
60
|
Alex Zayed
|
LB
|
59.9
|
Steven Shaw
|
DE
|
57.6
|
Milton Williams
|
DE
|
57.5
|
La'Dante Davenport
|
DE
|
54.9
|
Willie Baker
|
OLB
|
54.1
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
DE
|
52.4
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
S
|
50.3
|
Tristan Allen
|
OLB
|
47.2
|
Bee Jay Williamson
|
S
|
46.9
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB
|
39.8
Taylor performed at an elite level in the game where he picked up 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. Going forward, Taylor will continue to compete with starters Trey Baldwin and Collin Scott for more playing time at the inside linebacker position.
While it would appear that Amik Robertson did not play all that well, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was only 3/9 for 33 yards when throwing towards Robertson. The junior cornerback also added two pass break-ups.
For more information and date just like this, join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your home for all things Louisiana Tech Athletics.