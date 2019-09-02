Louisiana Tech hit the road for its season opener Saturday night at #10 Texas. The Bulldogs fell by a score of 45-14.

Pro Football Focus has become one of the most well-respected sites across both collegiate and professional football. PFF is an analytical website that evaluates each individual player on a down by down basis.

Players are graded on a 0-99 scale. Any score that is graded > 70 is considered to be "starter" worthy. Any score from 60-69.9 is considered to be a "back-up" level.

Let's take a look at how the La Tech offense performed Saturday night.