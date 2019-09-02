News More News
Louisiana Tech hit the road for its season opener Saturday night at #10 Texas. The Bulldogs fell by a score of 45-14.

Pro Football Focus has become one of the most well-respected sites across both collegiate and professional football. PFF is an analytical website that evaluates each individual player on a down by down basis.

Players are graded on a 0-99 scale. Any score that is graded > 70 is considered to be "starter" worthy. Any score from 60-69.9 is considered to be a "back-up" level.

Let's take a look at how the La Tech offense performed Saturday night.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Grade

DeAndre Marcus

RB

66.7

Ethan Reed

RG

66.7

Malik Stanley

WR

65

Kody Russey

C

65

Joshua Mote

LG/RG

64.9

Smoke Harris

WR

63.9

Griffin Hebert

WR

62.5

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

62.2

Antawn Lewis

RT

62

Drew Kirkpatrick

LG

61.6

Biron Rossell

LT

61.5

Cee Jay Powell

WR

61.4

Israel Tucker

RB

60.3

Joseph Walker

WR

60

Praise Okorie

WR

60

Noah Pitre

TE

60

Abraham Delfin

C

60

Jake Norris

WR

60

Christian Henderson

RG

59.9

J'Mar Smith

QB

59.8

Wayne Toussant

WR

59.3

Isaiah Graham

WR

59

Gewhite Stallworth

RT

55.9

Willie Allen

LT

55.7

Javonte Woodard

WR

53.4

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

53.3

Adrian Hardy

WR

50.1

Westin Elliott

QB

49.6

Justin Henderson

RB

46.3

Josh Matthews

WR

41.2

While Louisiana Tech was able to put up over 400 yards of total offense against the Longhorns, no individual player performed his assignment as a high level throughout the night.

Two brights spots for Tech were wide receivers Malik Stanley and Griffin Hebert. The duo combined for 9 catches, 98 yards, and 1 touchdown. Neither player had a drop in the game and it resulted in quarterback J'Mar Smith connecting on 90% of his throws when looking in their direction.

Shifting to the defensive side of the football, Connor Taylor a bright spot for Bob Diaco's unit.

La Tech Defense
Player Position Grade

Connor Taylor

LB

86

Collin Scot

LB

72.4

Randy Hogan

LB

72.2

Darryl Lewis

S

70.4

Michael Sam

CB

70.3

D.J. Jackson

NT

68.5

Amik Robertson

CB

66.4

Aaron Roberson

CB

66.2

Trey Baldwin

LB

65

Jaiden Cole

S

64.6

James Jackson

OLB

63.1

Zach Hannibal

CB

62.4

Keivie Rose

DE

61.8

Courtney Wallace

NT

60

Alex Zayed

LB

59.9

Steven Shaw

DE

57.6

Milton Williams

DE

57.5

La'Dante Davenport

DE

54.9

Willie Baker

OLB

54.1

Ka'Derrion Mason

DE

52.4

L'Jarius Sneed

S

50.3

Tristan Allen

OLB

47.2

Bee Jay Williamson

S

46.9

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB

39.8

Taylor performed at an elite level in the game where he picked up 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. Going forward, Taylor will continue to compete with starters Trey Baldwin and Collin Scott for more playing time at the inside linebacker position.

While it would appear that Amik Robertson did not play all that well, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was only 3/9 for 33 yards when throwing towards Robertson. The junior cornerback also added two pass break-ups.

