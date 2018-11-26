PFF Player Grades: La Tech vs WKU
Louisiana Tech fell to Western Kentucky 30-15 Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs came out lethargic and fell behind 23-0 in the second quarter and were never able to recover.
Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis according to Pro Football Focus.
First up, the offense.
|Player
|Position
|Overall Grade
|
Alfred Smith
|
WR
|
72.7
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
71.2
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
70.7
|
Michael Rodriguez
|
T
|
69.3
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
67.5
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
66.7
|
Ethan Reed
|
G
|
64.6
|
Kam McKnight
|
RB
|
63.7
|
Shane Carpenter
|
G
|
63.2
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
62.6
|
Bobby Holly
|
WR
|
60.2
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
57.7
|
Westin Elliot
|
QB
|
56.3
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
G
|
55.2
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
54.8
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
51.6
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
49.2
|
O'Shea Dugas
|
T
|
48.5
|
DeVante Lovett
|
T
|
44.7
|
Hanner Shipley
|
T
|
42.1
