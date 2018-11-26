Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-26 07:53:56 -0600') }} football Edit

PFF Player Grades: La Tech vs WKU

Hbnttfwidccpz1cunmfq
Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue.com
@BCarlisle37
Publisher

Louisiana Tech fell to Western Kentucky 30-15 Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs came out lethargic and fell behind 23-0 in the second quarter and were never able to recover.

Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs performed on an individual basis according to Pro Football Focus.

First up, the offense.

La Tech Offense
Player Position Overall Grade

Alfred Smith

WR

72.7

Kody Russey

C

71.2

J'Mar Smith

QB

70.7

Michael Rodriguez

T

69.3

Adrian Hardy

WR

67.5

Israel Tucker

RB

66.7

Ethan Reed

G

64.6

Kam McKnight

RB

63.7

Shane Carpenter

G

63.2

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

62.6

Bobby Holly

WR

60.2

George Scott

WR

57.7

Westin Elliot

QB

56.3

Drew Kirkpatrick

G

55.2

Smoke Harris

WR

54.8

Cee Jay Powell

WR

51.6

Javonte Woodard

WR

49.2

O'Shea Dugas

T

48.5

DeVante Lovett

T

44.7

Hanner Shipley

T

42.1

To see how the Bulldogs performed on the defensive side of the ball, join us at BleedTechBlue.com. Join us for a yearly subscription at $99 and get $99 worth of FREE Tech gear! Offer expires TODAY! Sign up here: https://latech.rivals.com/99Cyber

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}