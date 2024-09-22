Advertisement

in other news

NFL 'Dogs Week 2 | Milton Williams collects first sack of 2024

NFL 'Dogs Week 2 | Milton Williams collects first sack of 2024

Five former Bulldogs saw action in week one of the NFL season over the weekend. Amik Robertson, Milton Williams,

 • Ben Carlisle
Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Wilkerson, and Harris talk Tulsa

Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Wilkerson, and Harris talk Tulsa

Sonny Cumbie spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ben Carlisle
Stat Attack | Tulsa

Stat Attack | Tulsa

What do the numbers say about Tulsa's passing defense?

 • Nathan Ruppel
The 3-2-1 | Bulldogs fall at NC State, host Tulsa on Saturday

The 3-2-1 | Bulldogs fall at NC State, host Tulsa on Saturday

New week for the Bulldogs as Tulsa will come to town on Saturday.

 • Ben Carlisle
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Offense vs NC State

PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Offense vs NC State

How did the Tech offense perform on Saturday?

Premium content
 • Ben Carlisle

in other news

NFL 'Dogs Week 2 | Milton Williams collects first sack of 2024

NFL 'Dogs Week 2 | Milton Williams collects first sack of 2024

Five former Bulldogs saw action in week one of the NFL season over the weekend. Amik Robertson, Milton Williams,

 • Ben Carlisle
Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Wilkerson, and Harris talk Tulsa

Weekly Presser | Cumbie, Wilkerson, and Harris talk Tulsa

Sonny Cumbie spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ben Carlisle
Stat Attack | Tulsa

Stat Attack | Tulsa

What do the numbers say about Tulsa's passing defense?

 • Nathan Ruppel
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 22, 2024
PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Defense vs Tulsa
Default Avatar
Ben Carlisle  •  BleedTechBlue
Publisher
Twitter
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech's defense played well in a 23-20 overtime loss to Tulsa on Saturday night.

Jeremiah Johnson's defense limited the Golden Hurricane to only 23 points and 333 total yards.

Tulsa was 4/16 on third down and punted 10 times.

Let's take a look at the Snap Count Totals and PFF Player Grades for the Tech defense in the loss.

The Golden Hurricane ran 70 plays in the game.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In