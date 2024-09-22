PFF Player Grades & Snap Count Totals | LA Tech Defense vs Tulsa

Louisiana Tech's defense played well in a 23-20 overtime loss to Tulsa on Saturday night.

Jeremiah Johnson's defense limited the Golden Hurricane to only 23 points and 333 total yards.

Tulsa was 4/16 on third down and punted 10 times.

Let's take a look at the Snap Count Totals and PFF Player Grades for the Tech defense in the loss.

The Golden Hurricane ran 70 plays in the game.