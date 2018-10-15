PFF Snap Count Totals + Player Grades: La Tech vs UTSA
Louisiana Tech defeated UTSA on Saturday night 31-3. The Bulldogs played their most complete game of the season to move to 2-1 in Conference USA play.
Let's take a look at how Tech graded out both offensively and defensively according to Pro Football Focus.
There was a total of 78 offensive snaps for the Bulldogs.
Tech Offense
|Player
|Position
|Snap Count Total
|Overall Grade
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
11
|
92.8
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
78
|
81.4
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
58
|
69.5
George Scott had his coming out party against the Roadrunners catching a 67-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
