Louisiana Tech fell to LSU 38-21 on Saturday night. While the Bulldogs didn’t play the cleanest of games, there were certainly some bright spots on both sides of the ball. Let’s take a look at how many snaps each player played along with how they graded out. First up, J’Mar Smith at quarterback:

Quarterback Player Snap Count Total Overall Grade J'Mar Smith 79 63.2

Smith was in complete control of the Bulldog offense throughout the night showing a great deal of poise within the pocket. The Bulldogs will need that confidence going forward. Looking at the Tech running backs, Kam McKnight saw limited snaps but played well.



Running Back Player Snap Count Total Overall Grade Jaqwis Dancy 20 78.5 Kam McKnight 11 74.4 Israel Tucker 48 63.7

Jaqwis Dancy did not play in the second half but continues to grade out as the Bulldogs top running back. Adrian Hardy played one heck of a game on Saturday night while Rhashid Bonnette and Teddy Veal struggled according to Pro Football Focus.

Wide Receiver Player Snap Count Total Overall Grade Bobby Holly 4 71.8 Adrian Hardy 76 66.2 Cee Jay Powell 17 63 Javonte Woodard 27 59.4 Alfred Smith 59 56.5 Teddy Veal 77 54.6 Rhashid Bonnette 55 49.6

Perhaps it is time that Cee Jay Powell begin getting more snaps at receiver for the Bulldogs offense. While the offensive line did not grade out well as a whole, the unit was extremely good in pass protection.

Offensive Line Player Snap Count Total Overall Grade Michael Rodriguez 51 69 Hanner Shipley 28 66 Ethan Reed 79 61.3 Joshua Mote 79 58.9 O'Shea Dugas 79 58.3 Kody Russey 79 55.8

Hanner Shipley played well at right tackle in place of Michael Rodriguez in his 28 snaps. Jaylon Ferguson made himself some money on Saturday night at defensive end and the Pro Football Focus grades support it.

Defensive Line Player Snap Count Total Overall Grade Jaylon Ferguson 59 90.8 Keonatye Garner 49 80 Ka'Derrion Mason 34 71.5 Matthew Ydarraga 28 67.7 Willie Baker 20 67.7 Jordan Bradford 60 67.3 Immanuel Turner 51 63.2 La'Dante Davenport 14 59.1

Jordan Bradford played 60 of 79 snaps at defensive tackle. He’s a warrior up front for the Bulldogs. James Jackson played better than any Tech linebacker on Saturday night.

Linebackers Player Snap Count Total Overall Grade James Jackson 79 70.8 Dae'Von Washington 44 69 Connor Taylor 16 63.3 Jacorion Andrews 3 61.5 Trey Baldwin 1 48.2 Collin Scott 54 46.9 Brandon Durman 31 46

After playing relatively well in the first two weeks, Collin Scott took a step back against LSU. Scott will need to improve as the Bulldogs enter conference play this weekend at North Texas. Michael Sam saw his first action of the season on Saturday night and played well.

Cornerbacks Player Snap Count Total Overall Grade Michael Sam 12 67.6 Amik Robertson 78 61.3 L'Jarius Sneed 68 55.8 Zach Hannibal 5 41.3

L’Jarius Sneed has been picked on the last couple of weeks by both Southern and LSU. Jordan Baldwin continues his solid play at safety for Tech.

Safeties Player Snap Count Total Overall Grade Jordan Baldwin 34 74.4 Daniel Lewis 54 66.7 Darryl Lewis 75 59.5