Louisiana Tech fell to LSU 38-21 on Saturday night. While the Bulldogs didn’t play the cleanest of games, there were certainly some bright spots on both sides of the ball. Let’s take a look at how many snaps each player played along with how they graded out.

First up, J’Mar Smith at quarterback:

Quarterback
Player Snap Count Total Overall Grade

J'Mar Smith

79

63.2

Smith was in complete control of the Bulldog offense throughout the night showing a great deal of poise within the pocket. The Bulldogs will need that confidence going forward.

Looking at the Tech running backs, Kam McKnight saw limited snaps but played well.


Running Back
Player Snap Count Total Overall Grade

Jaqwis Dancy

20

78.5

Kam McKnight

11

74.4

Israel Tucker

48

63.7

Jaqwis Dancy did not play in the second half but continues to grade out as the Bulldogs top running back.

Adrian Hardy played one heck of a game on Saturday night while Rhashid Bonnette and Teddy Veal struggled according to Pro Football Focus.

Wide Receiver
Player Snap Count Total Overall Grade

Bobby Holly

4

71.8

Adrian Hardy

76

66.2

Cee Jay Powell

17

63

Javonte Woodard

27

59.4

Alfred Smith

59

56.5

Teddy Veal

77

54.6

Rhashid Bonnette

55

49.6

Perhaps it is time that Cee Jay Powell begin getting more snaps at receiver for the Bulldogs offense.

While the offensive line did not grade out well as a whole, the unit was extremely good in pass protection.

Offensive Line
Player Snap Count Total Overall Grade

Michael Rodriguez

51

69

Hanner Shipley

28

66

Ethan Reed

79

61.3

Joshua Mote

79

58.9

O'Shea Dugas

79

58.3

Kody Russey

79

55.8

Hanner Shipley played well at right tackle in place of Michael Rodriguez in his 28 snaps.

Jaylon Ferguson made himself some money on Saturday night at defensive end and the Pro Football Focus grades support it.

Defensive Line
Player Snap Count Total Overall Grade

Jaylon Ferguson

59

90.8

Keonatye Garner

49

80

Ka'Derrion Mason

34

71.5

Matthew Ydarraga

28

67.7

Willie Baker

20

67.7

Jordan Bradford

60

67.3

Immanuel Turner

51

63.2

La'Dante Davenport

14

59.1

Jordan Bradford played 60 of 79 snaps at defensive tackle. He’s a warrior up front for the Bulldogs.

James Jackson played better than any Tech linebacker on Saturday night.

Linebackers
Player Snap Count Total Overall Grade

James Jackson

79

70.8

Dae'Von Washington

44

69

Connor Taylor

16

63.3

Jacorion Andrews

3

61.5

Trey Baldwin

1

48.2

Collin Scott

54

46.9

Brandon Durman

31

46

After playing relatively well in the first two weeks, Collin Scott took a step back against LSU. Scott will need to improve as the Bulldogs enter conference play this weekend at North Texas.

Michael Sam saw his first action of the season on Saturday night and played well.

Cornerbacks
Player Snap Count Total Overall Grade

Michael Sam

12

67.6

Amik Robertson

78

61.3

L'Jarius Sneed

68

55.8

Zach Hannibal

5

41.3

L’Jarius Sneed has been picked on the last couple of weeks by both Southern and LSU.

Jordan Baldwin continues his solid play at safety for Tech.

Safeties
Player Snap Count Total Overall Grade

Jordan Baldwin

34

74.4

Daniel Lewis

54

66.7

Darryl Lewis

75

59.5

In all, 18 Bulldogs saw action on offense and 22 players saw time on defense. The Bulldogs will now get ready to travel to North Texas to open Conference USA play.

