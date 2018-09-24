PFF Snap Count Totals + Player Grades: Louisiana Tech vs LSU
Louisiana Tech fell to LSU 38-21 on Saturday night. While the Bulldogs didn’t play the cleanest of games, there were certainly some bright spots on both sides of the ball. Let’s take a look at how many snaps each player played along with how they graded out.
First up, J’Mar Smith at quarterback:
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Overall Grade
|
J'Mar Smith
|
79
|
63.2
Smith was in complete control of the Bulldog offense throughout the night showing a great deal of poise within the pocket. The Bulldogs will need that confidence going forward.
Looking at the Tech running backs, Kam McKnight saw limited snaps but played well.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Overall Grade
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
20
|
78.5
|
Kam McKnight
|
11
|
74.4
|
Israel Tucker
|
48
|
63.7
If you'd like to continue reading, please subscribe to BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month.
Jaqwis Dancy did not play in the second half but continues to grade out as the Bulldogs top running back.
Adrian Hardy played one heck of a game on Saturday night while Rhashid Bonnette and Teddy Veal struggled according to Pro Football Focus.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Overall Grade
|
Bobby Holly
|
4
|
71.8
|
Adrian Hardy
|
76
|
66.2
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
17
|
63
|
Javonte Woodard
|
27
|
59.4
|
Alfred Smith
|
59
|
56.5
|
Teddy Veal
|
77
|
54.6
|
Rhashid Bonnette
|
55
|
49.6
Perhaps it is time that Cee Jay Powell begin getting more snaps at receiver for the Bulldogs offense.
While the offensive line did not grade out well as a whole, the unit was extremely good in pass protection.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Overall Grade
|
Michael Rodriguez
|
51
|
69
|
Hanner Shipley
|
28
|
66
|
Ethan Reed
|
79
|
61.3
|
Joshua Mote
|
79
|
58.9
|
O'Shea Dugas
|
79
|
58.3
|
Kody Russey
|
79
|
55.8
Hanner Shipley played well at right tackle in place of Michael Rodriguez in his 28 snaps.
Jaylon Ferguson made himself some money on Saturday night at defensive end and the Pro Football Focus grades support it.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Overall Grade
|
Jaylon Ferguson
|
59
|
90.8
|
Keonatye Garner
|
49
|
80
|
Ka'Derrion Mason
|
34
|
71.5
|
Matthew Ydarraga
|
28
|
67.7
|
Willie Baker
|
20
|
67.7
|
Jordan Bradford
|
60
|
67.3
|
Immanuel Turner
|
51
|
63.2
|
La'Dante Davenport
|
14
|
59.1
Jordan Bradford played 60 of 79 snaps at defensive tackle. He’s a warrior up front for the Bulldogs.
James Jackson played better than any Tech linebacker on Saturday night.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Overall Grade
|
James Jackson
|
79
|
70.8
|
Dae'Von Washington
|
44
|
69
|
Connor Taylor
|
16
|
63.3
|
Jacorion Andrews
|
3
|
61.5
|
Trey Baldwin
|
1
|
48.2
|
Collin Scott
|
54
|
46.9
|
Brandon Durman
|
31
|
46
After playing relatively well in the first two weeks, Collin Scott took a step back against LSU. Scott will need to improve as the Bulldogs enter conference play this weekend at North Texas.
Michael Sam saw his first action of the season on Saturday night and played well.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Overall Grade
|
Michael Sam
|
12
|
67.6
|
Amik Robertson
|
78
|
61.3
|
L'Jarius Sneed
|
68
|
55.8
|
Zach Hannibal
|
5
|
41.3
L’Jarius Sneed has been picked on the last couple of weeks by both Southern and LSU.
Jordan Baldwin continues his solid play at safety for Tech.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|Overall Grade
|
Jordan Baldwin
|
34
|
74.4
|
Daniel Lewis
|
54
|
66.7
|
Darryl Lewis
|
75
|
59.5
In all, 18 Bulldogs saw action on offense and 22 players saw time on defense. The Bulldogs will now get ready to travel to North Texas to open Conference USA play.