Pig Cage announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday.

Cage is a transfer LB/DB from UTSA where he has spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career.

On why he chose LA Tech, Cage told BleedTechBlue.com, "The coaching staff and environment was unmatched."

Cage began his career at Nicholls State where he was an FCS Freshman All-American in the 2021 spring season after collecting 30 tackles, 11 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and 1 INT.

The Kenner, LA native played the 2021 fall season at LSU where he made one start for the Tigers in the Texas Bowl and had 6 tackles, 3 TFL, and 1 sack.

Following the 2021 season, Cage transferred to UTSA where he collected 23 tackles and 2.5 TFL over the last two seasons.

THE FILM