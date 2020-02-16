Louisiana Tech opened its 2020 season with a bang, sweeping the opening series of the season against UL-Lafayette and Southeastern.

The Diamond Dogs outscored the Cajuns and Lions by a combined score of 14-1.

Tech's pitching was dominant throughout the weekend, allowing just one earned run in 27 innings of work.

Tech Defeats UL-Lafayette 2-1 in Season Opener

Jonathan Fincher was dominant in his first career start Saturday afternoon. The sophomore southpaw pitched 6 innings while allowing only 1 earned run on 1 hit, while striking out two. Fincher earned his first win of the season.

Kyle Crigger was dominant in his 3 innings of relief work, allowing no hits while striking out 6. Crigger earned the save in his first outing as a Bulldog.

Seniors Hunter Wells and Parker Bates delivered RBI singles in the 3rd and 5th innings to provide Tech its two runs in the win.

Bates finished with a team-high three hits in the win.

The Cajuns managed only one hit in the defeat.

Myers Delivers Late Run-Scoring Hit to Give Tech 2-0 Win

In a game that was a pitcher's dual throughout Adarius Myers delivered a game-winning two-run single to right-centerfield in the 8th inning to give Tech a 2-0 lead which proved to be enough to earn the win. The hit was the first of Myers' Bulldog career.

On the mound, the combination of Tyler Follis, Kyle Griffen, and Beau Billings was dominant throughout.

Follis got the start and provided 5 shutout innings while striking out 6.

Griffen came on in relief in the 6th inning and got 9 outs while only allowing 2 hits.

With Tech taking the lead in 8th, Billings came on to throw a scoreless 9th to earn his first save of the season.

'Dogs Dismantle Cajuns 10-0 to Earn the Sweep

La Tech scored 8 runs in the 7th inning Sunday afternoon on its way to a 10-0 win over ULL.

Jarret Whorff made his Bulldog debut on the mound and was flawless. The junior college transfer pitched 6.1 scoreless innings while allowing just 1 hit and striking out 7. Whorff earned his first win of the season.

Casey Ouelette, also making his Tech debut, came on to pitch the final 2.2 innings. The freshman did not allow a hit and struck out 2.

Offensively, Parker Bates delivered a grand slam in Tech's 8-run 7th inning. Bates had 5 RBI on the afternoon.

Adarius Myers and Jorge Corona each had 2 hits and 2 RBI in the victory.

For the weekend, opposing hitters went just 8/89 (.090) against Tech pitching.

Louisiana Tech will continue its road trip Tuesday night when they travel to Lake Charles to take on McNeese.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source Louisiana Tech Athletics!



