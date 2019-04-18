It’s no secret that Louisiana Tech had issues running the football in 2018. The ‘Dogs ran for only 130 yards per game, which isn’t going to cut it if the offense is to improve going forward.

Whether the blame can be placed on the offensive line or the running backs, the fact is both units must improve.

Tony Ball left the program to go be the Passing Game Coordinator at UTSA. Skip Holtz hired Brock Hays from Southern Miss to replace the departed Ball.

Jaqwis Dancy is Tech’s leading returner after rushing for 695 yards and 9 touchdowns a season ago.

Israel Tucker and Justin Henderson also return in 2019 after combining for 123 carries in 2018.

DeAndre Marcus, signed in the 2018 recruiting class, will be a redshirt freshman in 2019.

Elijah Hines, a late qualifier in the 2018 recruiting class, arrived in December just before the bowl game and will be a true freshman in 2019.

Staying healthy will be crucial in 2019 as Dancy and Tucker combined to miss five games in 2018.

How will the running game improve in 2019? How did each player perform from an individual perspective this spring? Is a freshman ready to step into a prominent role? Find out inside, plus get some insight on the next Boston Scott in the Bulldog backfield.

