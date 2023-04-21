Louisiana Tech (20-18, 9-6) will travel west to Dallas to face #18 DBU (28-9, 12-3) in a three-game C-USA series in a rematch from earlier this season. This series has meaningful C-USA tournament implications, as DBU enters the series ranked 2nd in C-USA and Tech enters the series ranked 4th.

Game Times | Friday @6:30 PM, Saturday @2 PM, Sunday @1 PM

TV/Radio | Patriot Network/Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (225-129 in 6+ seasons at LA Tech)

Dallas Baptist HC | Dan Heefner (588-304-1 in 15+ seasons at DBU)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (6-2, 3.90 ERA) vs RHP Ryan Johnson (4-2, 2.86 ERA)

Saturday | RHP Greg Martinez (0-2, 6.68 ERA) vs RHP Braxton Bragg (4-1, 4.08 ERA)

Sunday | RHP Alec Sparks (3-1, 4.93 ERA) vs RHP Zach Heaton (3-1, 2.36 ERA)

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | 3B Logan McLeod (.292, 19 RBI, 1 HR), C Jorge Corona (.285, 23 RBI, 8 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.272, 27 RBI, 4 HR), 3B/RHP Ethan Bates (.236, 17 RBI, 7 HR/3-1, 2.53 ERA, 27 K), DH Walker Burchfield (.271, 20 RBI, 4 HR), LF Adarius Myers (.248, 15 RBI, 2 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.209, 30 RBI, 13 HR), CF Brody Drost (.211, 17 RBI, 6 HR), SS Will Safford (.169, 6 RBI, 0 HR), LHP Jonathan Fincher (6-2, 3.90 ERA, 58 K), RHP Alec Sparks (3-1, 4.93 ERA, 41 K), RHP Greg Martinez (0-2, 6.68 ERA, 30 K), RHP Landon Tomkins (4-0, 3.12 ERA, 48 K)

Team Rundown

The Diamond Dogs come into this series on a four-game winning streak with a series sweep of Florida International and a midweek win over #24 Southern Miss.

LHP Jonathan Fincher is once again the projected Friday night starter, he comes in with a 6-2 record, 3.90 ERA, and has thrown 58 strikeouts. RHP Landon Tomkins, a key reliever and closer for the Bulldogs, has a perfect 4-0 record, a 3.12 ERA, and has thrown 48 strikeouts for the year.

RHP Greg Martinez, the likely Saturday starter, has a 0-2 record, and a 6.98 ERA, to go along with 30 strikeouts on the season.

RHP Alec Sparks, formerly the Saturday starter and projected to be the Sunday starter, maintains a 3-1 record, a 4.93 ERA, and 41 strikeouts.

On offense, the consistent Logan McLeod leads Tech in batting average at .292 while also having 19 RBIs. Jorge Corona, who bats .285 with 23 RBIs and 9 home runs, and Dalton Davis who bats .272 with 27 RBIs and 4 home runs are other major contributors for Louisiana Tech.

Louisiana Tech ranks 2nd in C-USA in home runs with 52, only trailing DBU with. Tech also ranks 5th in C-USA in doubles with 64, 1st in batters hit by a pitch with 64, and 1st in innings pitched with 325.1.

The Bulldogs travel to Dallas with a 5-9 record on the road compared to a 15-9 record at home. In the five C-USA series that have been played, Tech is 5-0 in openers, 3-2 in middle games, and 1-4 in finales.

In the first series against the Patriots this season, the Bulldogs won the opener 5-2, lost the middle game 14-7, and lost the finale 9-1. Since Dallas Baptist is Tech’s C-USA travel partner, they will be the only team that Tech plays against for two series.

Patriots Scouting Report

Key Players | 3B Kodie Kolden (.336, 23 RBI, 3 HR), 2B Miguel Santos (.325, 40 RBI, 8 HR), C Nate Rombach (.303, 27 RBI, 5 HR), LF Grant Jay (.299, 29 RBI, 9 HR), DH Ethan Mann (.290, 45 RBI, 11 HR), RF Jace Grady (.270, 20 RBI, 5 HR), SS Luke Heefner (.252, 20 RBI, 3 HR), CF Nathan Humphreys (.320, 19 RBI, 3 HR), 1B Tom Poole (.221, 16 RBI, 5 HR), RHP Ryan Johnson (4-2, 2.86 ERA, 71 K), RHP Braxton Bragg (4-1, 3.08 ERA, 51 K), RHP Zach Heaton (3-1, 2.36 ERA, 29 K), RHP Kyle Amendt (0-1, 1.12 ERA, 37 K), LHP Brady Rose (5-0, 1.63 ERA, 46 K)

Team Rundown

Dallas Baptist enters this series scorching hot, on an eleven-game winning streak. The winning streak includes two wins at Tech, a win at Sam Houston, a series sweep against UAB, a win against Baylor, a series sweep at FAU, and a win against UT Arlington.

D1 Baseball currently has DBU ranked as a 2-seed in their latest NCAA tournament projections.

Projected Friday night starter RHP Ryan Johnson has had a dominant season for the Patriots. He enters the series with a 4-2 record, a 2.86 ERA, and 71 strikeouts. Closer Kyle Amendt has played a key role in the Patriots’ success, ranking 4th in the nation in saves with 9.

RHP Braxton Bragg, the expected Saturday starter, has a 4-1 record on the mound, a 4.08 ERA, and 51 strikeouts for Dallas Baptist.

RHP Zach Heaton is anticipated to get the start on Sunday for DBU. This season he has a 3-1 record, a 2.36 ERA, and 29 strikeouts.

DBU’s offense has been extremely productive as well, led by an array of potent batters such as Kodie Kolden, the team leader in batting average at .336, Miguel Santos, who bats .325 with 40 RBIs, and Nate Rombach who bats .303 with 27 RBIs.

Other contributors on offense include freshman Grant Jay, batting .300 and slamming 9 home runs. Jace Grady was instrumental during the Patriots’ eleven-game winning streak, batting .423 during that stretch. DH Ethan Mann ranks 2nd in C-USA in RBIs with 45 and ranks 4th in C-USA in home runs with 11.

DBU has a 18-2 record at home this season with the only losses being to TCU in extra innings and a one-point loss to FIU.

Dallas Baptist has won 3 out of the last 5 matchups against Louisiana Tech, but the Bulldogs lead the all-time series over the Patriots 15-12.

RPI

Louisiana Tech #109

Dallas Baptist #16

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Dallas Baptist | Location: Dallas, Texas | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:3,093

Stadium Information

Joan and Andy Horner Ballpark

Opened: 2013

Capacity: 3,492

