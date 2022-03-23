PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs #21 LSU

Louisiana Tech (14-6) will hit the road Wednesday night for a non-conference match-up at #21 LSU (15-5).

Game Time | Wednesday 6:30 PM

TV/Radio | SEC Network+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (247-189 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 175-96 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

LSU HC | Jay Johnson (293-160 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 15-5 in his 1st season at LSU)

Pitching Probables

Wednesday | RHP Greg Martinez (2-0, 4.20) vs RHP Will Hellmers (2-0, 2.70)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.380, 4 HR, 19 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.303, 5 HR, 19 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.380, 4 HR, 24 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.315, 4 HR, 20 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (1-0, 1.04), RHP Landon Tomkins (2-0, 1.86), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-0, 3.20)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech opened conference play by winning 2 of 3 games at UTSA over the weekend.

It wasn't the smoothest of performances by the Bulldogs throughout the 3 games, but the 'Dogs found a way to win the series.

Phil Matulia was 5/14 (.357) with 1 HR and 4 RBI in the series. Matulia's 2-run HR in the 9th inning of game 2 propelled Tech to a 5-4 win to clinch the series.

Greg Martinez is scheduled to make his 2nd start of the season against the Tigers on Wednesday night.

Martinez allowed 1 ER in 4 innings of work against ULM last Tuesday.

Scouting the LSU Tigers

Key Players | 2B Cade Doughty (.392, 6 HR, 29 RBI) CF Dylan Crews (.383, 5 HR, 23 RBI), 3B/RF Jacob Berry (.349, 8 HR, 22 RBI), 1B Tre Morgan (.325, 15 RBI), DH Brayden Jobert (.308, 4 HR, 20 RBI), RHP Eric Ryzelman (1-1, 1.38), RHP Bryce Collins (1-0, 2.08), RHP Devin Fontenot (1-1, 2.53)

PREVIEW | LSU enters its match-up against Louisiana Tech having won 6 of its last 8 games.

Offensively, the Tigers are lead by Dylan Crews and Jacob Berry.

The duo has combined to hit 13 HR and drive in 45 runs over the first 20 games of the season.

LSU is averaging an astounding 9 runs per game.

On the mound, Jay Johnson's club has compiled a 3.09 ERA.

Opponents are hitting just .221 off of Tiger pitching.

Defensively, LSU currently ranks 259th nationally with a .951 fielding percentage.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue