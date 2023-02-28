Louisiana Tech (4-3) will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to face reigning National Champion and #4 ranked Ole Miss (6-1) in a 2-game midweek series on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Games Times | Tuesday @4pm and Wednesday @4pm

TV/Radio | SECN +/ KNBB 97.7

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (209-114 in 6+ seasons at LA Tech)

Ole Miss HC | Mike Bianco (857-485-1 in 22+ seasons at Ole Miss)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Tuesday | RHP Greg Martinez (0-0, 22.50 ERA) vs. RHP JT Quinn (2-0, 5.68 ERA)

Wednesday | TBA

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | DH Philip Matulia (.320, 11 RBI, 5 HR), LF Adarius Myers (.300, 4 RBI, 0 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.286, 5 RBI, 1 HR), RF Brody Drost (.227, 3 RBI, 1 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.385, 3 RBI, 0 HR), 3B Ethan Bates (.267, 1 RBI, 0 HR), C Jorge Corona (.208, 1 RBI, 1 HR), RHP Greg Martinez (0-0, 22.50 ERA, 3 K)

Team Rundown

Tech won its previous series against Nicholls State, winning 2 out of the 3 games.

Philip Matulia earned C-USA Hitter of the Week honors after batting .389 with 10 RBIs and 4 home runs against the Colonels.

Jonathan Fincher bounced back in a huge way, only allowing four hits and one run in 7.0 innings of play and earning a very impressive 20th win of his collegiate career.

The Bulldogs outscored the Colonels 14-11 in the three-game series.

Star OF Cole McConnell remains suspended indefinitely.

Diamond Dogs must not get behind early, as they have allowed the opposition to score first in 6 out of its 7 games.

Rawley Hector also had a very solid second start as a Bulldog, only allowing 3 hits and no walks after the second inning.

This will mark the first time since 2009 that Louisiana Tech has faced the defending National Champions dating back to when they defeated Fresno State in four straight games.

Rebels Scouting Report

Key Players | C Calvin Harris (.444, 11 RBI, 2 HR), LF Kemp Alderman (.393, 11 RBI, 3 HR), SS Jacob Gonzalez (.370, 14 RBI, 2 HR), CF Ethan Groff (.360, 11 RBI 1 HR), 2B Peyton Chatagnier (.348, 7 RBI, 3 HR), 1B Anthony Calarco (.350, 5 RBI, 1 HR), RF TJ McCants (.400, 4 RBI, 2 HR), RHP JT Quinn (2-0, 5.68 ERA, 7 K)

Team Rundown

Ole Miss went 3-1 during its second week of action, winning a midweek game against Arkansas State and earning a series win over #13 Maryland.

C Calvin Harris posted a career-high 8 RBIs on Sunday and was part of a Rebels team that hit 6 home runs in the victory.

Through its first 7 games of the season, Ole Miss has hit a staggering 18 home runs to go along with 78 runs scored in that stretch.

Additionally, the Rebels are ranked top 10 in the nation in home runs (18), batting average (.361), and slugging percentage (.670).

On the mound, Ole Miss ranks 7th in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings, averaging 12.9.

Since April 29th, 2022, the Rebels boast a record of 25-7.

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Ole Miss | Location: Oxford, Mississippi | Conference: SEC | Enrollment: 22,967

Stadium Information

Swayze Field

Opened: March 27, 1988

Capacity:10,715

---

