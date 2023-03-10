Riding the momentum of a weekend series sweep of Northwestern, Louisiana Tech (8-4) will travel to Fayetteville and take on the #8 Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2) in a three-game weekend series beginning on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Game Times | Friday @3pm, Saturday @2pm, Sunday @1pm

TV/Radio | Friday: KNBB 97.7, Saturday and Sunday: SECN+/KNBB 97.7

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (213-115 in 6+ seasons at LA Tech)

Arkansas HC | Dave Van Horn (806-424 in 20+ seasons at Arkansas)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (2-1, 2.84 ERA) vs LHP Hagen Smith (2-0, 0.63 ERA)

Saturday | RHP Rawley Hector (1-1, 4.40 ERA) vs RHP Will McEntire (2-0, 6.17 ERA)

Sunday | RHP Reed Smith (0-1, 6.75 ERA) vs LHP Hunter Hollan (2-0, 2.30 ERA)

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | LF Adarius Myers (.353, 7 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.319, 11 RBI, 2 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.283, 16 RBI, 6 HR), 3B Ethan Bates (.313, 6 RBI, 2 HR), C Jorge Corona (.286, 5 RBI, 1 HR), SS Logan McLeod (.250, 7 RBI, 0 HR), CF Brody Drost (.195, 7 RBI, 2 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.360, 9 RBI, 1 HR), LHP Jonathan Fincher (2-1, 2.84 ERA, 19 K), RHP Rawley Hector (1-1, 4.40 ERA, 11 K), RHP Reed Smith (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 9 K), RHP Alec Sparks (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 15 K), RHP Landon Tomkins (2-0, 0.71 ERA, 11 K), RHP Ethan Bates (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 9 K)

Team Rundown

The Diamond Dogs swept the Northwestern Wildcats from the Big 10 this previous weekend and will travel up to Fayetteville, Arkansas for their first road weekend series of the season.

This upcoming matchup versus #8 Arkansas will be the Bulldogs’ second series against a Top 10 opponent, the other being the midweek series against #4 Ole Miss.

Over the three-game series, Louisiana Tech was resilient on the offensive end, scoring a remarkable 35 runs. On the mound, Tech held the Wildcats to 9 runs in games one and two combined before giving up 9 runs in game three, amounting to 18 runs allowed in the series.

As a team, the Bulldogs rank 3rd in C-USA and 57th in the country in total home runs with 17. Philip Matulia is the leader with 6 homers, but 9 different Bulldogs have contributed a home run on the season.

The Diamond Dogs have also had to play from behind for the vast majority of the season so far. They have had to rally from four runs down to come back and win the game in four of their eight wins. Most recently, Tech trailed by six early against Northwestern before rattling off 13 straight unanswered runs and winning the game by 7.

In his previous two starts, Jonathan Fincher has thrown 7.0 innings while only allowing three runs and striking out twelve batters.

Razorbacks Scouting Report

Key Players | LF Jared Wegner (.422, 22 RBI, 6 HR), RF Jace Bohrofen (.444, 10 RBI, 3 HR), 2B Peyton Stovall (.349, 10 RBI, 3 HR), 1B Brady Slavens (.326, 10 RBI, 1 HR), CF Tavian Josenberger (.320, 9 RBI, 2 HR), DH Kendall Diggs (.273, 12 RBI, 4 HR), LHP Hagen Smith (2-0, 0.63 ERA, 21 K), LHP Hunter Hollan (2-0, 2.30 ERA, 14 K), RHP Will McEntire (2-0, 6.17 ERA, 10 K)

#8 Arkansas enters this series not having lost a home weekend series to a non-conference opponent since 2014.

Arkansas has started the season with an impressive 8-1 record at home, with the only loss being Eastern Illinois.

The Razorbacks’ most impressive wins at this point in the season are victories against #13 Oklahoma State and the Texas Longhorns.

On the offensive side, Jace Bohrofen and Jared Wegner are both hitting well above .400 and have double-digit RBIs.

As a team, Arkansas is batting .308 to go with 104 RBIs and 25 home runs throughout the first 12 games of the season.

Since 2016, the Razorbacks hold a 5-4 record over the Bulldogs, with the last matchup being a 2-0 win for the Diamond Dogs over #1 Arkansas in 2021.

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Arkansas | Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas | Conference: SEC | Enrollment: 30,936

Stadium Information

Baum-Walker Stadium

Opened: 1996

Capacity: 10, 737

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs Baseball.











