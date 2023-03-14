Looking to get back on track after being swept by #8 Arkansas, Louisiana Tech (8-7) will host the Air Force Falcons (5-11) in a two-game midweek series beginning on Tuesday night at the Love Shack in Ruston. This series starts a streak of five home games in the next six days for the Diamond Dogs.

Game Times | Tuesday @6pm and Wednesday @3pm

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/ KNBB 97.7

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (213-118 in 6+ seasons at LA Tech)

Air Force HC | Mike Kazlausky (268-360 in 11+ seasons at Air Force)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Tuesday | RHP Landon Tomkins (2-0, 3.55) vs RHP Jake Sansing (1-1, 3.94 ERA)

Wednesday | TBA vs TBA

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | LF Adarius Myers (.304, 8 RBI,1 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.324, 9 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.293, 13 RBI, 2 HR), 3B Ethan Bates (.256, 6 RBI, 2 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.241, 16 RBI, 6 HR), 1B Karson Evans (.364, 6 RBI, 2 HR), C Jorge Corona (.245, 5 RBI, 1 HR), SS Logan McLeod (.225, 7 RBI, 0 HR), CF Brody Drost (.188, 7 RBI, 2 HR), RHP Greg Martinez (0-0, 18.00 ERA, 11 K), RHP Landon Tomkins (2-0, 3.55 ERA, 11 K), RHP Alec Sparks (1-0, 4.09 ERA, 15 K), LHP Ryan Harland (0-1, 5.23 ERA, 5 K)

Team Rundown

Louisiana Tech is coming off being swept in a weekend series against #8 Arkansas but has a shot at redemption against the team that ended their season last year, the Air Force Falcons.

A big question looming for the Bulldogs after the Arkansas series is the starting pitching staff, who combined to only thrown for 11.1 innings in the series.

Another concern for the Diamond Dogs was the inconsistency hitting the ball, which has been the more prominent question mark in the early season. Losing star contributors in Young and Netterville from last year as well as key returner Cole McConnell being suspended indefinitely, the Bulldogs desperately need for more batters to step it up.

A player that performed extremely well against the Razorbacks and showed that he could potentially be a key contributor for the Bulldogs was freshman Karson Evans who batted .364 with 2 homers, 6 RBIs, and 4 runs scored in the series.

The Bulldogs look to continue to defend their home field, having won six out of their last seven at the Love Shack and holding a 7-3 overall home record for the season.

This upcoming midweek series for Tech will be their last before transitioning into conference play against preseason C-USA contended Charlotte on Friday in Ruston.

Falcons Scouting Report

Key Players | 1B Sam Kulasingam (.455, 10 RBI, 1 HR), 2B Trayden Tamiya (.323, 8 RBI, 1 HR), LF Matt Thompson (.269, 6 RBI, 1 HR), 3B Jay Thompson (.250, 17 RBI, 6 HR), SS Aerik Joe (.237, 4 RBI, 0 HR), RF Chance Spencer (.232, 11 RBI, 3 HR), DH Jake Greiving (.186, 8 RBI, 1 HR), C Landon Boyd (.171, 4 RBI, 1 HR), CF Chris Stallings (.167, 4 RBI, 3 HR), RHP Jake Sansing (1-1, 3.94 ERA, 12 K), RHP Sawyer Hawks (0-0, 4.38 ERA, 16 K), RHP Duke Benge (1-1, 4.41 ERA, 9 K)

Team Rundown

Air Force comes into this game having played all 18 of their games in 2023 on the road or at a neutral site.

On the offensive end, the Falcons average 5.2 runs per game and are led by reigning Mountain West player of the year Sam Kulasingham, who is one of only 14 players in Division 1 with at least 30 hits through this point of the season.

Jay Thompson is a constant power threat for Air Force, having hit 16 home runs a year ago, and having already hit 6 this year which is tied for the conference lead in home runs. He also leads the team with 17 RBIs, including an impressive 5 multi-RBI games.

Air Force captain Trayden Tamiya has been a consistent hitting threat for the Falcons, having the second highest batting average on the team (.323) and having only struck out 6 times this season.

RHP Duke Benge has been a key reliever for the Falcons this year and has made appearances in 10 games, being one of only eight D1 pitchers to do so.

The Bulldogs and Falcons have only played two times in their history, with the Bulldogs winning 18-1 in 2021, and the Falcons winning 9-7 in the 2022 Austin Regional.

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Air Force | Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado | Conference: MWC | Enrollment:4,307

Stadium Information

J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park

Opened: 1971

Capacity: 2,100

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs Baseball.