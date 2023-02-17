To open the 2023 season, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) will host the BYU Cougars (0-0) in a 4-game series at J.C. Love Field in Ruston, Louisiana starting on Friday.

Game Times | Friday @6pm Saturday @2pm & @6pm, Monday @6pm

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/ KNBB 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (205-111 in 6 seasons at LA Tech)

Brigham Young HC | Trent Pratt (1st season at BYU)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP Jack Sterner (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday (G1) | RHP Greg Martinez (0-0, 0.00) vs RHP Bryce Robison (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday (G2) | RHP Rawley Hector (0-0, 0.00) vs LHP Cutter Clawson (0-0, 0.00)

Monday | TBA vs RHP Carter Smith (0-0, 0.00)

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key 2022 Returners | CF Cole McConnell (.366, 76 RBI, 9 HR), C Jorge Corona (.280, 62 RBI, 16 HR), SS Logan McLeod (.280, 25 RBI, 1 HR), LF/DH Adarius Myers (.270, 29 RBI, 4 HR), LF/DH Phil Matulia (.252, 44 RBI, 9 HR), LHP Jonathan Fincher (8-2, 3.52 ERA, 73 K), RHP Greg Martinez (3-1, 5.46 ERA, 58 K)

Team Preview

2022 Record | 43-21, eliminated by Air Force in Austin Regional

-C Jorge Corona and LHP Jonathan Fincher named to C-USA Preseason All-Conference Team

-Bulldogs return 5 starters from last year’s lineup as well as 1 starter from the weekend rotation

-Tech’s depth of quality hitters will be tested after losing extremely impressive production from Young and Netterville

-In the rotation, the Diamond Dogs will rely on several newcomers to weather the storm, losing 4 out of the 5 rotational pitchers from last year

-Adarius Myers received the honor of team captain from the coaching staff

-Bulldogs were predicted to win the C-USA by the coaches and predicted to finish second in the conference by D1 Baseball

- LHP Jonathan Fincher selected as C-USA Preseason Pitcher of the Year for the second year in a row

Cougars Scouting Report

Key 2022 Returners | 3B Austin Deming (.298, 28 RBI, 5 HR), SS Brock Watkins (.288, 33 RBI, 8 HR), 2B Ozzie Pratt (.289, 19 RBI, 2 HR), RF Ryan Sepede (.286, 45 RBI, 5 HR), RF Cole Gambill (.274, 29 RBI, 6 HR), RHP Jack Sterner (4-4, 3.18 ERA, 68 K), RHP Bryce Robison (7-1, 4.01 ERA, 51 K),

Team Preview

2022 Record | 33-21, eliminated by Loyola Marymount in WCC Tournament

-RF Cole Gambill, RHP Jack Sterner, 2B Ozzie Pratt selected to WCC Preseason All-Conference Team

-Cougars return 20 players from its 2022 squad, including its entire starting infield, as well as two regular series starters on the mound

-Notable transfers include OF/1B Safea Mauai (Hawaii), LHP Mason Olson (College of Southern Idaho), OF Tate Gambill (College of Southern Idaho)

-Trent Pratt will begin his head coaching career at BYU against Louisiana Tech after serving as the interim head coach for the last 25 games of last season

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: Conference USA | Enrollment:11,037

BYU | Location: Provo, Utah | Conference: West Coast Conference | Enrollment: 34,737

—

