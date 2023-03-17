Following a split in the midweek series against Air Force, Louisiana Tech (9-8) will open conference play in 2023 by hosting C-USA opponent Charlotte (6-10) in a three-game series beginning on Friday at the Love Shack in Ruston. Despite their poor record through 16 games, the 49ers still have lofty expectations as they were voted to finish first in C-USA by D1 baseball in the preseason.

Game Times | Friday @6 pm, Saturday @2 pm, Sunday @ 11 am

TV/Radio | C.USA.tv/ Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (214-119 in 6+ seasons at LA Tech)

Charlotte HC | Robert Woodard (91-61 in 3+ seasons at Charlotte)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (2-2, 4.12 ERA) vs RHP Wyatt Hudepohl (1-1, 5.79 ERA)

Saturday | RHP Rawley Hector (1-2, 5.68 ERA) vs LHP Collin Kramer (0-2, 9.82)

Sunday | TBA vs RHP Miles Langhorne (1-1, 11.42 ERA)

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | LF Adarius Myers (.309, 11 RBI, 2 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.292, 14 RBI, 2 HR), SS Logan McLeod (.283, 8 RBI, 0 HR), C Karson Evans (.368, 9 RBI, 2 HR), RF Philip Matulia (,210, 16 RBI, 6 HR), CF Brody Drost (.180, 7 RBI, 2 HR), C Jackson Slaughter (.333, 1 RBI, 0 HR), RF Jonathan Hogart (.212, 4 RBI, 1 HR), SS Jeffrey Ince (.176, 4 RBI, 2 HR), LHP Jonathan Fincher (2-2, 4.12 ERA, 24 K), RHP Rawley Hector (1-2, 5.68 ERA, 14 K), RHP Reed Smith (0-2, 10.29, 11 K), RHP Alec Sparks (1-0, 3.46 ERA, 19 K), RHP Landon Tomkins (3-0, 2.87 ERA, 17 K)

Team Rundown

DH Walker Burchfield and C Jorge Corona are expected to miss the series with an illness that they picked up in Arkansas.

Tech’s performance on the mound was exceptional on Tuesday, throwing 17 strikeouts overall and a shutout of the Falcons. Wednesday’s outing left much to be desired, as the Bulldogs used seven different pitchers, and gave up 13 hits and 9 walks, on the way to allowing Air Force to score 12 runs.

On a positive note, Landon Tomkins responded extremely well after his disappointing performance in Arkansas by throwing three shutout innings and improving to 3-0.

Logan McLeod played stellar in the two-game series, batting .667 with two walks and four hits.

Freshman Karson Evans has continued the hot start to his career and connected on three hits and provided 3 RBIs against the Falcons. In the five games that he has started, he has secured at least one RBI and has led the team with a .368 batting average during the stretch.

Friday’s game will be the first of Louisiana Tech’s 30-game conference slate. While each team’s conference record will determine the seedings for the C-USA Tournament in Houston, there are currently five teams in C-USA with a better record than the Bulldogs. Those teams include UTSA (15-3), Western Kentucky (14-4), Florida Atlantic (12-6), Dallas Baptist (11-6), and Florida International (11-7). Conference play should be highly competitive and the race for the top seed will likely go down until the final weekend of the regular season.

49ers Scouting Report

Key Players | RF Cam Fisher (.368, 18 RBI, 10 HR), DH Will Butcher (.294, 14 RBI, 3 HR), 3B Brandon Stahlman (.293, 12 RBI, 2 HR), C Kaden Hopson (.277, 13 RBI, 3 HR), 3B Austin Knight (.229, 13 RBI, 3 HR), CF Blake Jackson (.229, 5 RBI, 0 HR), 1B Josh Patrick (.227, 13 RBI,1 HR), DH Jake Cunningham (.323, 8 RBI, 2 HR), RHP Wyatt Hudepohl (1-1, 5.79 ERA, 29 K), LHP Collin Kramer (0-2, 9.82, 18 K), RHP Miles Langhorne (1-1, 11.42 ERA, 5 K)

Team Rundown

Charlotte comes into Friday’s matchup having lost six of their last seven games, but three of those losses came against #11 Virginia Tech on the road and one of those losses came to #18 North Carolina on the road. According to the NCAA rankings, Charlotte has the fifth hardest strength of schedule so far this season.

On Tuesday, Cam Fisher hit his 10th homer of the season and became one of only seven players in D1 baseball to reach double-digit home runs this season. Additionally, he leads C-USA and is tied for 3rd in the nation in deep balls.

RHP Wyatt Hudepohl threw 17 strikeouts last Friday night, tying the C-USA record and being the first pitcher in the conference to reach this feat since 2004. This achievement earned Hudepohl a placement on Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s Players of the Week List and was also named D1 Baseball’s player of the day on March 10th.

Charlotte has started 0-4 in away games to start the season and has a 6-6 record at home. Despite their poor start to the season, the 49ers rank 5th in the nation in total walks (126) and rank top 50 in home runs (25).

In 21 matchups, Charlotte maintains a 13-8 record against the Bulldogs, but Tech has won four out of five of the last matchups heading into the series.

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Charlotte | Location: Charlotte, North Carolina | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:24,116

Stadium Information

J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park

Opened: 1971

Capacity: 2,100

---

