Louisiana Tech (13-12, 3-3) will host Dallas Baptist (17-8, 4-2) in a three-game C-USA weekend game beginning on Friday afternoon.

The Bulldogs and Patriots have squared off 24 times, with the Bulldogs leading the all-time series 14-10. Tech and DBU met twice last year, with DBU winning the first matchup in Ruston, and Tech winning the second matchup in the Austin Regional. Both teams have played in two C-USA series so far this season, the Patriots have defeated FIU and Charlotte, and the Bulldogs have lost to Charlotte and beaten Western Kentucky.

Game Times | Friday @3pm, Saturday @2pm, Sunday @1pm

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (218-123 in 6+ seasons at LA Tech)

Dallas Baptist HC | Dan Heefner (577-303-1 in 15+ seasons at DBU)

Projected Pitching Matchup

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (4-2, 3.62 ERA) vs RHP Ryan Johnson (3-1, 3.06 ERA)

Saturday | RHP Alec Sparks (2-1, 4.50 ERA) vs RHP Braxton Bragg (3-1, 3.00 ERA)

Sunday | TBA vs LHP Bryson Hammer (3-3, 4.23 ERA)

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | LF Adarius Myers (.312, 13 RBI, 2 HR), SS Logan McLeod (.307, 11 RBI, 0 HR), C Jorge Corona (.295, 14 RBI, 6 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.258, 18 RBI, 3 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.209, 23 RBI, 9 HR), 3B Ethan Bates (.221, 9 RBI, 5 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.315, 12 RBI, 1 HR), CF Brody Drost (.180, 9 RBI, 3 HR), RF Jonathan Hogart (.226, 6 RBI, 2 HR), 1B Karson Evans (.242, 11 RBI, 2 HR), LHP Jonathan Fincher (4-2, 3.62 ERA, 39 K), RHP Alec Sparks (2-1, 4.50 ERA, 30 K), RHP Landon Tomkins (3-0, 3.18 ERA, 20 K), RHP Greg Martinez (0-0, 9.98 ERA, 17 K), LHP Ryan Harland (0-3, 4.76 ERA, 13 K)

Team Rundown

Riding the momentum of an essential series victory against Western Kentucky, and a run-rule blowout of Sacramento State, the Bulldogs play host to the first of two series against Dallas Baptist.

Louisiana Tech leads C-USA in home runs with 36, including 9 from Philip Matulia, 6 from Jorge Corona, and 5 from Ethan Bates.

The Diamond Dogs will look to defend the Love Shack, where they are currently 10-6 on the year.

Projected Friday night starter LHP Jonathan Fincher leads the team in strikeouts with 39, in wins with 4, and in innings pitched with 37.1. Last year against the Patriots in the Austin Regional, Fincher lasted 5 innings and only allowed one run in the Bulldog victory.

C Jorge Corona has been heating up for the Bulldogs and especially showed out in his last outing with 4 RBIs and 2 home runs against Sacramento State.

Referring to the upcoming matchup versus DBU and the rest of conference play Lane Burroughs stated, “This is when we need to make our move. It’s time.”

Patriots Scouting Report

Key Players | LF Grant Jay (.319, 20 RBI, 5 HR), 3B Kodie Kolden (.322, 16 RBI, 1 HR), CF Nathan Humphries (.322, 18 RBI, 3 HR), 2B Miguel Santos (.290, 30 RBI, 4 HR), C Nate Rombach (.290, 20 RBI, 4 HR), DH Ethan Mann (.265, 25 RBI, 6 HR), SS Luke Heefner (.264, 14 RBI, 1 HR), RF Jace Grady (.184, 6 RBI, 0 HR), 1B Noah Boughton (.393, 4 RBI, 1 HR), RHP Ryan Johnson (3-1, 3.06 ERA, 47 K), RHP Braxton Bragg (3-1, 3.00 ERA, 39 K), LHP Bryson Hammer (3-3, 4.23 ERA, 32 K), RHP Kyle Amendt (0-1, 1.59 ERA, 29 K), LHP Brady Rose (2-0, 2.65 ERA, 30 K), RHP Zane Russell (0-1, 1.69 ERA, 19 K)

Team Rundown

The Dallas Baptist Patriots are arguably the hottest that they’ve been this season, coming off a series win against FIU and at Charlotte to go along with midweek victories on the road at Oklahoma and at home against #17 Oklahoma State.

DBU is led by their elite pitching staff that ranks #2 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings with 12.3.

Projected Friday starter RHP Ryan Johnson comes into the series with a 3-1 record, 3.06 ERA, 47 strikeouts, and after being named Collegiate Baseball Pitcher of the Week as well as C-USA Pitcher of the Week.

Braxton Bragg and Bryson Hammer are the projected Saturday and Sunday game starters. Bragg has earned 3 wins, has a 3.00 ERA, and has thrown 39 strikeouts. Hammer has won 3 games this year as well, has a 4.23 ERA, and is third on the team with 32 strikeouts.

On the offensive side, Kodie Kolden and Nathan Humphries lead the way, both batting a .322 average. The Patriots have four players with 20+ RBIs in Santos (30), Mann (25), Rombach (20), and Jay (20).

DBU excels and stealing bases, ranking 1st in C-USA and 12th nationally with 2.60 stolen bases per game.

Under head coach Dan Heefner, Dallas Baptist has made the NCAA tournament in 10 of the last 11 years.

RPI

Louisiana Tech #165

Dallas Baptist #48

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Dallas Baptist | Location: Dallas, Texas | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment: 3,093

Stadium Information

J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park

Opened: 1971

Capacity: 2,100

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs Baseball.