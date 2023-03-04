Louisiana Tech (14-16, 7-12) will play its regular season finale against FAU (27-3, 17-2) inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Saturday night.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 6:00 PM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech snapped a 6-game losing streak with a 77-76 OT win over FIU on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs erased a 16-point second half deficit and were able to knock off the Golden Panthers in overtime.

After seeing Isaiah Crawford foul out with 1:25 remaining in regulation, Talvin Hester's squad showed some grit to get to the finish line and earn the victory.

Keaston Willis lead 5 Bulldogs in double-figures with 18 points on 6/12 shooting from the field.

I. Crawford (16), J. Crawford (14), Kenny Hunter (13), and Dravon Mangum (10) rounded out the Bulldogs in double-figures from a points perspective in the win.

Hunter also pulled down 13 rebounds for his second double-double in as many games.

FAU PREVIEW

FAU secured the Conference USA regular season title with a 103-74 victory at Rice on Thursday night.

Nick Boyd, Brian Greenlee, and Johnell Davis combined for 57 points in the win.

Davis is leading the Owls in scoring averaging 13.1 points per game for the Owls this season.

Dusty May's squad defeated Louisiana Tech 90-85 in OT in Boca Raton on February 11th.

