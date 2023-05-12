Louisiana Tech (25-25, 13-11) travels to Boca Raton to faceoff with Florida Atlantic (28-21, 12-12) in a crucial three-game C-USA series this weekend. The Diamond Dogs currently sit at 4th in the C-USA standings, with the Owls in a three-way tie for 5th heading into the series.

Game Times | Friday @5:30pm, Saturday @3pm, Sunday @11am

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (230-136 in 7th season at LA Tech)

Florida Atlantic HC | John McCormack (506-318-2 in 15th season at FAU)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (8-3, 4.01 ERA) vs RHP C.J. Williams (2-1, 3.07 ERA)

Saturday | TBA vs RHP Tyler Murphy (1-0, 4.88 ERA)

Sunday | TBA vs RHP Nicholas Del Prado (4-3, 5.18 ERA)

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | C Jorge Corona (.292, 30 RBI, 9 HR), 3B Logan McLeod (.273, 27 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.269, 37 RBI, 7 HR), 2B Ethan Bates (.260, 30 RBI, 12 HR/4-2, 2.84 ERA, 41 K), LF Adarius Myers (.255, 20 RBI, 3 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.229, 36 RBI, 15 HR), CF Brody Drost (.222, 25 RBI, 9 HR), SS Will Safford (.186, 14 RBI, 3 HR), 2B Colton Hegwood (.244, 7 RBI, 1 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.266, 24 RBI, 5 HR), LHP Jonathan Fincher (8-3, 4.01 ERA, 74 K), RHP Landon Tomkins (5-1, 3.24 ERA, 61 K), LHP Ryan Harland (0-4, 4.99 ERA, 24 K)

Team Rundown

Louisiana Tech is coming off a series win against conference opponent UAB as well an epic midweek victory against UL Lafayette.

The Bulldogs enter this series ranked 8th in C-USA in batting average at .248, 8th in runs scored, and 3rd in home runs with 73.

Jorge Corona continues to lead the Bulldogs in batting average at .292, while also providing several runs with 30 RBIs and 9 home runs for the year.

Logan McLeod has an on-base percentage of .405, leading the team, while also batting in 27 runs for Tech.

Dalton Davis has been a consistent batter for the Diamond Dogs this season and has a team-high 37 RBIs to go along with 7 homers.

In the home run department, Philip Matulia is up to 15 on the season, followed by Ethan Bates with 12, and Brody Drost and Corona who are tied at 3rd with 9.

On the mound, the Bulldogs rank 8th in team ERA at 5.88, 8th in runs allowed with 316, 2nd in walks allowed with 178, and 8th in strikeouts thrown with 377.

The Bulldogs are 11-18 on the road this season.

Owls Scouting Report

Key Players | 1B Nolan Schanuel (.454, 53 RBI, 17 HR), 3B Jackson Ross (.342, 41 RBI, 8 HR), LF Dylan Goldstein (.317, 50 RBI, 11 HR), RF John Schroeder (.259, 29 RBI, 5 HR), SS Armando Albert (.261, 18 RBI, 3 HR), DH Mitchell Hartigan (.250, 37 RBI, 3 HR), CF Jalen DeBose (.228, 7 RBI, 2 HR), C Caleb Pendleton (.231, 16 RBI, 4 HR), 2B Christian Adams (.235, 19 RBI, 4 HR), CF Spencer Rich (.321, 14 RBI, 2 HR), RHP Tyler Murphy (1-0, 4.88 ERA, 30 K), RHP C.J. Williams (2-1, 3.07 ERA, 44 K), RHP Jacob Josey (3-4, 5.37 ERA, 36 K), RHP Nicholas Del Prado (4-3, 5.18 ERA, 44 K)

Team Rundown

FAU enters this series coming off a series win at Charlotte and a midweek loss against a competitive Florida Gulf Coast team.

According to D1 baseball, the Owls possess the #1 first baseman in the nation in Nolan Schanuel who is batting an astounding .454, batted in 53 runs, and hit 17 home runs this season.

Jackson Ross has the 2nd highest batting average on the team at .342, to go along with an impressive 41 RBIs and 8 home runs.

Dylan Goldstein is 2nd on the Owls in RBIs with 50, is also batting .317, and has hit 11 home runs this year.

As a team, FAU ranks 6th in C-USA in batting average at .276, 3rd in runs scored with 333, and 4th in home runs with 63.

Projected Friday starter C.J. Williams enters the contest with a 2-1 record, and a stellar ERA of 3.07, and has thrown 44 strikeouts this season.

As a unit, FAU ranks 5th in team ERA at 5.23, 6th in runs allowed with 298, 6th in strikeouts with 402, and 7th in home runs allowed with 57.

Heading into this series, the Owls maintain a 22-8 record at home.

RPI

Louisiana Tech #121

Florida Atlantic #65

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Florida Atlantic | Location: Boca Raton, Florida | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:24,861

Stadium Information

FAU Baseball Stadium

Opened: 1991

Capacity: 2,000

