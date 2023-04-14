Louisiana Tech (16-18, 6-6) will host FIU (14-19, 3-9) in a three-game C-USA beginning on Friday.

Game Times | Friday @6pm, Saturday @2pm, Sunday @11pm

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (221-129 in 6+ seasons at LA Tech)

Florida International HC | Rich Witten (14-19 in 1st season at FIU)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (5-2, 3.65 ERA) vs RHP Angel Tiburcio (3-2, 3.82 ERA)

Saturday | RHP Alec Sparks (3-1, 4.93 ERA) vs RHP Jackson Ritchey (3-1, 5.94 ERA)

Sunday | TBA vs TBA

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | 3B Logan McLeod (.311, 17 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.267, 24 RBI, 4 HR), C Jorge Corona (.259, 18 RBI, 6 HR), 3B/RHP Ethan Bates (.239, 16 RBI, 6 HR/2-1, 2.45 ERA, 26 K), LF Adarius Myers (.264, 14 RBI, 2 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.212, 28 RBI, 12 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.277, 16 RBI, 2 HR), CF Brody Drost (.185, 14 RBI, 6 HR), SS Will Safford (.148, 5 RBI, 0 HR), LHP Jonathan Fincher (5-2, 3.65 ERA, 52 K), RHP Alec Sparks (3-1, 4.93 ERA, 40 K), RHP Greg Martinez (0-2, 8.03 ERA, 27 K), RHP Landon Tomkins (4-0, 3.48 ERA, 37 K)

Team Rundown

The Diamond Dogs enter the weekend series coming off midweek losses to in-state foes ULL and ULM. It is the first time all season that the Bulldogs are two games under .500.

Louisiana Tech has won all four C-USA games in which senior Jonathan Fincher has started. He holds a 5-2 record overall, including a 3-0 C-USA record.

Logan McLeod remains the batting average leader at .311 and hit his first homer the other night to build on his impressive season.

Dalton Davis is another vital piece of Tech’s offense, batting .267 with 24 RBIs and 4 home runs. Philip Matulia continues to lead the team in RBIs (28) as well as home runs (12).

Louisiana Tech aims to rely on more consistent play from the bullpen, especially on Saturday and Sunday games. Entering this weekend, in C-USA, the Bulldogs are 2-2 in the second game of the series and 0-4 in the series finale.

Panthers Scouting Report

Key Players | DH Ryne Guida (.352, 34 RBI, 5 HR), RF Mike Rosario (.343, 30 RBI, 7 HR), CF Alex Sanchez (.326, 17 RBI, 6 HR), 2B Dante Girardi (.312, 20 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Adrian Figueroa (.310, 25 RBI, 1 HR), 3B Henry Wallen (.271, 18 RBI, 2 HR), LF Ruben Carpio (.406, 13 RBI,1 HR), C Brendan Roney (.276, 6 RBI, 1 HR), SS Steven Ondina (.253, 14 RBI, 0 HR), RHP Angel Tiburcio (3-2, 3.82 ERA, 23 K), RHP Jackson Ritchey (3-1, 5.94 ERA, 22 K), LHP Ryan Cabarcas (0-4, 7.20 ERA, 49 K)

Team Rundown

Florida International enters this series coming off a series loss to Florida Atlantic and a canceled midweek game versus Florida Gulf Coast.

Coming into this series, FIU has five players batting above .300: Guida (.352), Rosario (.346), Sanchez (.326), Girardi (.312), and Figueroa (.310).

Throughout 33 games in the 2023 season, the Panthers have yet to be shut out.

FIU’s most impressive wins this year include victories in the series opener against Missouri and the 16-2 series finale win over FAU. The win over FAU ended their eight-game losing streak and gave them just their 3rd conference win of the year.

The Panthers have also struggled on the road, winning only one of eight games away from their home stadium, a 7-6 win over Dallas Baptist in the series finale.

Projected Friday starter Angel Tiburico has a 3-2 record, and a 3.82 ERA, to go along with 23 strikeouts. Tiburico also leads the team in innings pitched with 35.1 this season.

While the all-time series is tied at 18 between the Bulldogs and Panthers, Louisiana Tech has won 9 out of the last 11 games over Florida International.

RPI

Louisiana Tech #140

Florida International #201

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Florida International | Location: Miami, Florida | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment: 46,079

Stadium Information

J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park

Opened: 1971

Capacity: 2,100

