Louisiana Tech (4-0) will look to stay undefeated as they will face Kent State (1-2) in a 3-game home series this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

Location | JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA

TV | None

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (227-142 in 8th season at LA Tech)

Kent State HC | Jeff Duncan (322-197 in 11th season at Kent State)

Pitching Probables | RHP Reed Smith (0-0, 6.23 ERA) vs RHP Jack Kartsonas (0-1, 13.50 ERA), LHP Luke Nichols (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs LHP Eric Chalus (1-0, 1.80 ERA), RHP Turner Swistak (1-0, 3.86 ERA) vs RHP Calvin Bickerstaff (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | LF Adarius Myers (.375, 0 HR, 1 RBI), DH/RHP Ethan Bates (.308, 1 HR, 4 RBI/0-0, 4.50 ERA, 4 K), C Jorge Corona (.286, 0 HR, 1 RBI), RF Dalton Davis (.286, 0 HR, 3 RBI), RHP Turner Swistak (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 8 K)

The Diamond Dogs look for their second series victory of 2024 as they welcome the preseason favorite to win the MAC to Ruston.

In the first four games of the season, Louisiana Tech did not give up more than 3 runs in a game, a positive sign after some of the pitching struggles from a season ago.

RHP Sam Broderson looks to continue his hot start to the season, after not allowing a hit 4.1 innings in the Bulldogs’ twelve-inning victory over Northern Colorado.

Pitchers Turner Swistak, Grant Hubka, and Luke Nichols had strong opening weekends but will be tested this series versus a solid Kent State team.

Veterans Ethan Bates, Dalton Davis, Adarius Myers, and Jorge Corona unsurprisingly lead Tech’s offense and will play a pivotal role in how far the Bulldogs are able to go in 2024.

Since becoming head coach in 2017, Lane Burroughs is 4-3 in the season's second series.

Scouting the Golden Flashes

Key Players | 2B Ripken Reese (.333, 0 HR, 1 RBI), RF Jacob Casey (.308, 1 HR, 1 RBI), 1B Tim Orr (.300, 0 HR, 2 RBI), LF Bo Shinkle (.300, 0 HR, 2 RBI), RHP Ciaran Caughey (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 4 K), LHP Eric Chalus (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 9 K)

After going 42-16 in 2023, the Golden Flashes start 1-2 after dropping a series at UNC Wilmington.

Kent State’s offense was held in check in their two losses, only scoring 2 and 3 runs respectively.

The Golden Flashes did have four batters that hit .300 or better, but the remainder of the starting lineup was unable to crack the .200 mark in the series.

While the pitching staff as a whole was a mixed bag, Calvin Bickerstaff, Eric Chalus, and Ciaran Caughey impressed last weekend.

This is a huge series for Kent State as they were picked to finish first in the MAC and have high aspirations of making the NCAA Tournament after falling just short last year.

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Ruston, Louisiana | CUSA | Enrollment of 11,037

Kent State | Kent, Ohio | MAC | Enrollment of 20,418

