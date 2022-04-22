PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Middle Tennessee

Louisiana Tech (27-11, 11-4) will host Middle Tennessee (19-16, 9-6) in a 3-game Conference USA series at J.C. Love Field this weekend.

Game Time | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (301-214 in 9 seasons as a HC, 188-111 in 6 seasons at LA Tech)

Middle Tennessee HC | Jim Toman (396-298-2 in 13 seasons as a HC, 68-92-1 in 4 seasons at Middle Tennessee)

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Cade Gibson (4-1, 3.38) vs RHP Zach Keenan (3-2, 4.99)

Saturday | RHP Ryan Jennings (2-1, 5.16) vs RHP Eriq Swan (2-5, 7.75)

Sunday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (6-1, 3.86) vs LHP Peyton Wigginton (5-2, 3.64)



Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.362, 6 HR, 29 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.259, 5 HR, 29 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.351, 7 HR, 51 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.300, 10 HR, 41 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.279, 1 HR, 18 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.271, 8 HR, 29 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (3-0, 1.26, 7 saves), RHP Landon Tomkins (3-0, 3.24), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-1, 4.63), LHP Ryan Harland (1-0, 0.36)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech picked up midweek wins over Little Rock and Northwestern State this week.

The Bulldogs have now won four straight games dating back to last Saturday.

Cade Gibson will get the start on Friday night for Louisiana Tech.

The Ruston native is 4-1 with a 3.38 era in 53.1 innings pitched this season.

Taylor Young continues to pace Tech offensively with a .362 batting average. Young has 23 extra-base hits in 38 games in 2022.

Scouting the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Key Players | LF Jackson Galloway (.330, 5 HR, 21 RBI), DH Wyatt Morgan (.321, 2 HR, 13 RBI), SS Fausto Lopez (.307, 6 HR, 14 RBI), C Mason Speirs (.297, 6 HR, 19 RBI), RHP James Sells (2-1, 1.93), LHP Trent Seibert (2-2, 3.62), RHP Jaden Hamm (3-2, 4.42)

PREVIEW | Middle Tennessee has won three of its last four games after defeating Charlotte in two of three games last weekend and knocking off Belmont in Murfreesboro on Tuesday night.

The Blue Raiders are hitting .268 as a team and are averaging 5.4 runs per game.

Jim Toman's club has stolen 45 bases in 35 games played.

On the mound, MTSU has a 4.95 team era.

