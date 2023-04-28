Louisiana Tech (20-22, 9-9) will travel east to Murfreesboro to face Middle Tennessee (21-19, 10-8) in a three-game C-USA series beginning on Friday night. Entering this series, MTSU ranks 4th in C-USA standings while Tech is right behind at 5th.

Game Times | Friday @ 6 PM, Saturday @ 3 PM, Sunday @ 1 PM

TV/Radio | ESPN+/Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (225-133 in 7th season at LA Tech)

Middle Tennessee HC | Jerry Meyers (21-19 in 1st season at LA Tech)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (6-3, 4.48 ERA) vs RHP Patrick Johnson (3-2, 3.21 ERA)

Saturday | RHP Greg Martinez (0-3, 7.46 ERA) vs RHP Jaden Hamm (4-3, 3.77 ERA)

Sunday | TBA vs TBA

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | C Jorge Corona (.277, 24 RBI, 8 HR), 3B Logan McLeod (.274, 19 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.273, 27 RBI, 4 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.255, 20 RBI, 4 HR), 3B Ethan Bates (.245, 23 RBI, 8 HR/3-1, 2.31 ERA, 29 K), LF Adarius Myers (.237, 17 RBI, 2 HR), CF Brody Drost (.216, 18 RBI, 6 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.205, 31 RBI, 13 HR), SS Will Safford (.140, 7 RBI, 0 HR), LHP Jonathan Fincher (6-3, 4.48 ERA, 62 K), RHP Greg Martinez (0-3, 7.46 ERA, 33 K, RHP Alec Sparks (3-3, 5.88 ERA, 42 K), RHP Landon Tomkins (4-0, 3.02 ERA, 53 K)

Team Rundown

The Diamond Dogs come into this game looking to turn the tide, having a four-game losing streak, including a sweep at the hands of DBU and a close midweek loss to Southern Miss.

Jorge Corona has emerged as the Bulldogs’ batting average leader at .277, while also batting 24 runs in, and slamming 8 home runs.

Dalton Davis and Ethan Bates are other important contributors to the Tech offense this season. Davis bats at .273, while adding 27 RBIs, and bombing 4 home runs while Bates bats at .245, contributing 23 RBIs and hitting 8 homers.

Philip Matulia remains first in the home run category at 13 and the RBI category at 31.

As a unit, the Bulldogs rank 9th in C-USA in batting average, and 8th in total runs, but rank 3rd in the conference in home runs with 53.

On the mound, senior Jonathan Fincher continues his stellar season as the Friday night starter. Fincher has a record of 6-3, an ERA of 4.48, and has thrown 62 strikeouts for Tech.

Landon Tomkins has been the go-to reliever for the Bulldogs, maintaining a perfect 4-0 record, an ERA of 3.02, and throwing 53 strikeouts.

As a team, Louisiana Tech ranks 9th in C-USA in ERA at 5.95, 8th in strikeouts thrown, and 9th in home runs allowed.

The Bulldogs go into this series with a 5-13 record on the road this season.

Blue Raiders Scouting Report

Key Players | SS Brett Coker (.356, 26 RBI, 4 HR), CF Luke Vinson (.333, 16 RBI, 1 HR), 2B JT Mabry (.321, 28 RBI, 2 HR), DH Jeremiah Boyd (.302, 37 RBI, 12 HR), C Briggs Rutter (.295, 16 RBI, 1 HR), RF Eston Snider (.295, 22 RBI, 3 HR), 1B DJ Wright (.268, 25 RBI, 5 HR), LF Jackson Galloway (.259, 16 RBI, 2 HR), 3B Gabe Jennings (.211, 25 RBI, 4 HR), RHP Patrick Johnson (3-2, 3.21 ERA, 13 K), RHP Jaden Hamm (4-3, 3.77 ERA, 59 K), RHP James Sells (2-3, 5.71 ERA, 30 K), RHP Eriq Swann (1-5, 7.03 ERA, 44 K)

Team Rundown

The Blue Raiders enter this series coming off a series win against the Rice Owls and a midweek win at Belmont.

On offense, Brett Coker has been an extremely reliable batter this year, hitting at .356, to go along with 26 RBIs and 4 home runs.

Designated hitter Jeremiah Boyd leads the team in RBIs with 37 as well as home runs with 12.

MTSU has six players batting .295 or better in Coker, Vinson, Mabry, Boyd, Rutter, and Snider.

As a unit, the Blue Raiders rank 3rd in C-USA in batting average at .291, 7th in total runs at 261, and 8th in the conference in home runs with 34.

Patrick Johnson is projected to get the start on the mound on Friday night. Johnson has had a solid year, coming in with a 3-2 record, a 3.21 ERA, and throwing 13 strikeouts.

Jaden Hamm is expected to get the start on Saturday afternoon, entering with a 4-3 record, 3.77 ERA, and throwing 59 strikeouts.

As a team, MTSU ranks 8th in C-USA in ERA at 5.46, 8th in total runs allowed at 262, and 7th overall in home runs allowed at 45.

Middle Tennessee comes into this series with a 14-9 record at home this season.

RPI

Louisiana Tech #109

Middle Tennessee #150

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Middle Tennessee | Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:17,892

Stadium Information

Reese Smith Jr. Field

Opened: 1983

Capacity: 2,600

---

