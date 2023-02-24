Transitioning into their second series of the year, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0) will face off against the Nicholls State Colonels (3-2, 0-0) beginning on Friday at the Love Shack in Ruston, Louisiana.

Game Times | Friday @ 6 pm, Saturday @ 2 pm, Sunday @ 1 pm

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/ KNBB 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (207-113 in 7th season at LA Tech)

Nicholls State HC | Mike Silva (29-26 in 2nd season at Nicholls State)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (0-1, 6.75) vs. LHP Tyler Theriot (1-0, 0.00)

Saturday | RHP Rawley Hector (0-1, 6.75) vs. RHP Devin Desandro (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday | TBA vs. RHP Jacob Mayers (1-0, 0.00)

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Returners | CF Cole McConnell (.366, 76 RBI, 9 HR), C Jorge Corona (.280, 62 RBI, 16 HR), SS Logan McLeod (.280, 25 RBI, 1 HR), LF/DH Adarius Myers (.270, 29 RBI, 4 HR), LF/DH Phil Matulia (.252, 44 RBI, 9 HR), LHP Jonathan Fincher (8-2, 3.52 ERA, 73 K), RHP Greg Martinez (3-1, 5.46 ERA, 58 K)

Team Preview

Louisiana Tech opened its 2023 season by splitting a 4-gameseries against BYU in Ruston.

The series was highlighted by a late comeback in game two and an all-around stellar performance from Tech in game four.

Adarius Myers batted most efficiently over the 4-game stretch, batting .500, scoring two runs, and contributing two RBIs.

Additionally, DH Walker Burchfield made the most of his five at-bats, hitting .400 and an RBI. Dalton Davis also had a stellar series, batting .313, with two doubles, five RBIs, and a home run. Phillip Matulia and Brody Drost added power-hitting for the Diamond Dogs, most notably in the series’ final game to secure the Bulldog lead.

Jonathan Fincher will get the start on Friday once again, looking to bounce back from last weekend and return to the form that the Preseason C-USA Pitcher of the Year is accustomed to.

RHP Greg Martinez and RHP Reed Smith are in the mix to get the start on Sunday.

Tech is looking to avenge last year’s defeat to Nicholls State they suffered down in Thibodaux.

Colonels Scouting Report

Key Returners | LF Garrett Felix (.303, 25 RBI, 5 HR), RF Xane Washington (.298, 30 RBI, 9 HR), 1B Edgar Alvarez (.290, 49 RBI, 9 HR), SS Parker Coddou (.289, 16 RBI, 2 HR), LHP Tyler Theriot (7-5, 3.72 ERA, 58 K), RHP Devin Dasandro (3-4, 4.92 ERA, 47 K)

Team Preview

Nicholls State is off to a 3-2 start under second-year head coach Mike Silva.

The Colonels opened the year by winning three of four games against Lindenwood before dropping a midweek contest against South Alabama on Wednesday.

The starting rotation of Tyler Theriot, Devin Dasandro, and Jacob Mayers combined for 16 innings against Lindenwood and didn't allow an earned run.

The trio walked 4 and struck out 25.

As a team, Nicholls State will bring to Ruston a 1.84 team era.

Offensively, Edgar Alvarez is off to a solid start with a .350 batting average to go along with 2 home runs and 3 RBI.

The Colonels will look to cause havoc on the bases having stolen 10 bases through the first 5 games of the season.

---

