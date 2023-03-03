Returning home from a midweek series in Oxford, Louisiana Tech (5-4) will host the Northwestern Wildcats (0-6) in a three-game weekend series beginning on Friday at the Love Shack in Ruston.

Game Times | Friday @6pm, Saturday @2pm, Sunday @12pm

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/ KNBB 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (210-115 in 6+ seasons at LA Tech)

Northwestern HC | Jim Foster (0-6 in 1st season at Northwestern)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (1-1, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Farinelli (0-2, 6.75 ERA) Saturday | RHP Rawley Hector (1-1, 4.09 ERA) vs. RHP Matt McClure (0-2, 9.35 ERA) Sunday | RHP Reed Smith (0-1, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Luke Benneche (0-1, 15.43 ERA)

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | LF Adarius Myers (.308, 4 RBI, 0 HR), DH Philip Matulia (.250, 11 RBI, 5 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.294, 6 RBI, 1 HR), C Jorge Corona (.250, 1 RBI, 1 HR), CF Brody Drost (.214, 6 RBI, 2 HR), 3B Ethan Bates (.238, 2 RBI, 1 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.375, 5 RBI, 1 HR), LHP Jonathan Fincher (1-1, 3.00 ERA, 11 K), RHP Rawley Hector (1-1, 4.09 ERA, 8 K), RHP Reed Smith (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 8 K)

Team Rundown

The Diamond Dogs split their midweek series to #4 Ole Miss due to an NCAA rule technicality coming into play the second game, resulting in a Bulldogs loss despite having the lead before the weather delay occurred.

Tech will host its third consecutive home weekend series against the winless Northwestern Wildcats out of the Big 10.

The Ole Miss Rebels were averaging over 11 runs per game heading into their midweek series with Tech, but the Bulldogs impressively held them to 5 runs in the first matchup and 4 runs in the incomplete second matchup.

Louisiana Tech blasted 3 home runs in the two-game series coming from Brody Drost, Walker Burchfield, and Ethan Bates.

Ole Miss entered the series with an astonishing 18 homers in 7 games, but Tech limited the Rebels to only 2 homers combined.

The Bulldogs used 9 pitchers during the series highlighted by Landon Tomkins, who has pitched 9.1 innings on the season and has only allowed one run.

Projected weekend starters Jonathan Fincher and Rawley Hector each pitched for an inning, with both holding the Rebels scoreless.

Friday will mark the first time that Louisiana Tech and Northwestern have faced off in baseball.

Wildcats Scouting Report

Key Players | 3B Vincent Bianchina (.273, 0 RBI, 0 HR), SS Tony Livermore (.250, 1 RBI, 0 HR), LF Kevin Ferrer (.217, 2 RBI, 0 HR), RF Griffin Arnone (.333, 4 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Stephen Hrustich (.190, 2 RBI, 0 HR), DH Alex Roessner (.222, 2 RBI, 0 HR), RHP Michael Farinelli (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 7 K), RHP Matt McClure (0-2, 9.35 ERA, 8 K), RHP Luke Benneche (0-1, 15.43 ERA, 6 K)

Team Rundown

Last weekend, the Northwestern Wildcats participated in the One Spartanburg, Inc. Classic, losing to Gardner-Webb 2-6, Presbyterian 2-4, and USC Upstate 0-9.

Northwestern Head Coach Jim Foster is in his 1st year with the team, after a successful tenure with the Army Black Knights.

The Wildcats enter this weekend’s series only batting .198 and having only hit one homer in 6 games.

Offensively, Vincent Bianchina and Tony Livermore have been the leaders in production with 6 hits each. Elon transfer Griffin Arnone has also contributed with a team-leading 4 RBIs.

Teams that have played Northwestern this year are averaging a lofty 12.5 runs per game in those matchups.

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollement:11,037

Northwestern | Location: Evanston, Illinois | Conference: Big 10| Enrollment: 22,933

Stadium Information

J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park

Opened: 1971

Capacity: 2,100

