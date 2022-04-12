PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Northwestern State

Louisiana Tech (23-10) will wrap up a 6-game homestand on Tuesday night when Northwestern State (15-16) travels to Ruston for a midweek match-up.

Game Time | Tuesday 6 PM

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (256-193 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 184-100 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

Northwestern State HC | Bobby Barbier (142-129 in 5+ seasons as a HC, 142-129 in 5+ seasons at Northwestern State)

Pitching Probables

Tuesday | RHP Greg Martinez (2-1, 5.27) vs RHP Andrew Cossio (1-0, 9.00)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.361, 6 HR, 26 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.264, 5 HR, 28 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.354, 5 HR, 41 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.279, 8 HR, 30 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.284, 1 HR, 14 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (3-0, 0.85, 6 saves), RHP Landon Tomkins (3-0, 3.68), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-0, 4.24), LHP Ryan Harland (0-0, 0.55)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech swept Rice in a 3-game Conference USA series over the weekend.

Tech pitching limited the Owls to only 7 runs over the entirety of the series.

Cade Gibson, Ryan Jennings, and Jonathan Fincher made the starts on the mound for the Bulldogs.

The trio combined for a 1.42 era over 19 innings of work.

Cole McConnell enjoyed a solid weekend at the plate going 7/12 (.583) with 2 2B and 2 RBI.

Scouting the Northwestern State Demons

Key Players | 2B Daunte Stuart (.311, 2 HR, 22 RBI), RF Cole Colaianni (.299, 15 RBI), LF Jeffrey Elkins (.287, 6 HR, 18 RBI), CF Larson Fontenot (.283, 3 HR, 15 RBI), RHP Gus Collins (1-0, 1.90), LHP Cameron Taylor (2-0, 2.40), RHP Josh Banes (1-0, 2.89), RHP Dawson Flowers (0-1, 4.32)

PREVIEW | The Demons enter the contest with Louisiana Tech on Tuesday night having lost 4 consecutive games after being swept by Incarnate Word over the weekend.

Offensively, Northwestern State is hitting .248 as a team and are averaging 6.3 runs per game.

Andrew Cossio will get the start on the mound against Louisiana Tech.

The right-hander has allowed 10 ER in 10 IP this season. Opponents are hitting .293 off of the Spring, TX native.

Northwestern State has a team era of 4.69.

