Louisiana Tech (22-23, 11-10) returns home on Tuesday to face Northwestern State (23-18, 9-6) in a rematch of a tough 13-inning loss that the Bulldogs suffered earlier this season. This will be the first of a five-game home stand including a three-game weekend series against UAB and another midweek rematch against ULL.

Game Time | Tuesday @6pm

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (227-134 in 7th season at LA Tech)

Northwestern State HC | Bobby Barbier (175-160 in 7th season at NSU)

Projected Pitching Matchup

Tuesday | Reed Smith (2-3, 8.84 ERA) vs Ethan Francis (1-0, 6.75 ERA)

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | C Jorge Corona (.303, 27 RBI, 8 HR), 3B Logan McLeod (.275, 21 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.261, 28 RBI, 4 HR), 2B Ethan Bates (.261, 28 RBI,10 HR/3-1, 2.13 ERA, 30 K), RF Philip Matulia (.219, 33 RBI, 13 HR), RF Brody Drost (.214, 22 RBI, 7 HR), DH Justin Williams (.250, 5 RBI, 2 HR), CF Thaxton Berch (.235,1 RBI, 0 HR), SS Will Safford (.167, 12 RBI, 3 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.255, 20 RBI, 4 HR), LF Adarius Myers (.235, 17 RBI, 2 HR), RHP Reed Smith (2-3, 8.84 ERA, 24 K), LHP Ryan Harland (0-4, 5.36 ERA, 24 K)

Team Rundown

The Diamond Dogs return home for their first home game since April 18th, a road trip that included a rematch series at Dallas Baptist, a rematch game at Southern Miss, and a series at Middle Tennessee. Louisiana Tech went 2-5 during the road trip, both wins being at MTSU.

While losing four straight games is never ideal, DBU is a top 16-ranked team and USM is always a competitive matchup.

Winning the MTSU series was crucial for the Bulldogs, as the Blue Raiders came into the series with a one-game lead over Tech for the 4th spot in the C-USA standings. After winning 2 out of 3 games in the series, the Bulldogs currently have the 4th seed due to the head-to-head tiebreaker over MTSU.

A critical component of the Bulldogs winning the series was a lineup change by Lane Burroughs that saw Thaxton Berch taking over Myers’ starting position, and Justin Williams taking over Burchfield’s starting position.

The duo added some much-needed juice to the Bulldogs’ offense, contributing to Tech’s best offensive performance on the season. Williams homered twice in his starting debut, finished with 3 hits total, and 4 RBIs, and Berch added 3 hits as well, plus a run scored an RBI.

Will Safford also had a breakout performance in the series after entering without hitting a homer. Safford bombed a three-run homer on Friday before blasting two solo home runs on Saturday afternoon.

In the first matchup between the Bulldogs and Demons, NSU led the game 6-3 until the top of the 8th when the Bulldogs rallied to even the score going into extra innings, where NSU walked it off and won 8-7.

NSU had 13 hits and Tech 12 hits in the contest, but the Bulldogs also had 2 errors that ended up costing them. Philip Matulia and Logan McLeod led the offense that night, each having two hits and an RBI.

On the mound, the Demons handed Bates his first and only loss of the year so far, in a game where he lasted 2.1 innings, threw 5 strikeouts, and allowed the final game-winning earned runs.

Tomkins was rock-solid in the contest, throwing 3.0 innings, 6 strikeouts, and allowing no earned runs. Sparks struggled, allowing 2 runs in 0.2 innings and Smith allowed 3 earned runs in 5.0 innings pitched.

Louisiana Tech enters the showdown with a 15-9 record at home this season.

Demons Scouting Report

Key Players | Michael Dattalo (.375, 31 RBI, 5 HR), LF Jeffrey Elkins (.289, 24 RBI, 8 HR), SS Jake Haze (.289, 29 RBI, 3 HR), 2B Daunte Stuart (.287, 34 RBI, 7 HR), RF Gabe Colaianni (.260, 28 RBI, 5 HR), CF Jacob Farrell (.234, 11 RBI, 2 HR), 1B Gray Rowlett (.296, 26 RBI, 5 HR), C Bo Willis (.253, 14 RBI, 3 HR), DH Broch Holmes (.221, 11 RBI, 3 HR), C Bailyn Sorensen (.206, 18 RBI, 6 HR), RHP Chase Prestwich (4-3, 5.36 ERA, 58 K), RHP Kyle Froehlich (3-1, 2.84 ERA, 27 K), RHP Ethan Francis (1-0, 6.75 ERA, 19 K)

Team Rundown

Northwestern State enters this series coming off a midweek loss at ULL and a series win against Nicholl State.

The Demons are currently ranked #2 in the Southland Conference, only trailing Incarnate Word for the first-place spot.

3B Michael Dattalo continues to lead the Demons’ offense in his extremely impressive freshman season, batting .375, with 31 RBIs, and 5 home runs for the season.

Dattalo is one of six consistent NSU starters that bat above .250. The other batters are Colaianni (.260), Stuart (.287), Elkins (.289), Haze (.289), and Rowlett (.296).

In the last matchup between the two teams, Gabe Colaianni finished with 3 hits, 3 runs scored, and 3 RBIs, and Broch Holmes had 3 hits as well, 2 runs scored, and 1 RBI to lead the Demons.

NSU’s game at Louisiana Tech is the first of a five-game road trip that continues in a series at Texas A&M – Corpus Christi and ends at LSU.

Among the 9 Southland conference opponents, Northwestern State ranks 7th in batting average (.268), 3rd in on-base percentage (.389), 7th in hits (365), 2nd in walks (211), and 2nd in home runs (48).

On the mound, the Demons rank 6th in team ERA (5.45), 1st in opposing batting average (.239), 1st in batters struck out (387), 1st in hits allowed (323), and 1st in walks allowed.

The Demons enter this matchup with a 4-9 record on the road this season.

RPI

Louisiana Tech #102

Northwestern State #147

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Northwestern State | Location: Natchitoches, Louisiana | Conference: Southland | Enrollment:9,839

Stadium Information

J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park

Opened: 1971

Capacity: 2,100

