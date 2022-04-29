PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs ODU

Louisiana Tech (28-14, 12-6) will travel to Norfolk, VA for a 3-game Conference USA series at ODU (28-10, 10-8) this weekend.

Game Time | Friday 5 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 11 AM

TV/Radio | ESPN+ on Friday, CUSA.tv on Saturday & Sunday/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (302-217 in 9 seasons as a HC, 189-114 in 6 seasons at LA Tech)

ODU HC | Chris Finwood (552-495 in 20 seasons as a HC, 310-244 in 11 season at ODU)

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Cade Gibson (4-1, 3.88) vs LHP Blake Morgan (4-0, 0.70)

Saturday | RHP Ryan Jennings (3-1, 4.72) vs RHP Nick Pantos (6-0, 3.20)

Sunday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (6-1, 3.73) vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.348, 7 HR, 31 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.266, 6 HR, 30 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.341, 7 HR, 52 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.297, 11 HR, 47 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.289, 1 HR, 20 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.263, 8 HR, 31 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (3-1, 1.31, 8 saves), RHP Landon Tomkins (3-0, 2.75), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-1, 4.63), LHP Ryan Harland (1-0, 0.64)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech enters its match-up at ODU having lost 3 of its last 4 games.

The Bulldogs dropped an 8-7 decision at Little Rock on Wednesday night.

In the defeat, Steele Netterville went 3/4 at the plate with a HR & 5 RBI.

Netterville is hitting .297 with 11 HR and 47 RBI in 2022.

Ryan Jennings will get the start on the mound for Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon. Jennings fired 8 innings of 2-run ball in a 4-2 win against Middle Tennessee last weekend.

Scouting the ODU Monarchs

Key Players | 1B Matt Coutney (.371, 21 HR, 47 RBI), LF Andy Garriola (.367, 18 HR, 61 RBI), DH Robbie Petracci (.360, 10 HR, 33 RBI), CF Thomas Wheeler (..318, 6 HR, 23 RBI), RF Carter Trice (.314, 15.HR, 42 RBI), RHP Rob Dobzanski (3-0, 0.64), LHP Noah Dean (2-1, 3.72), RHP Pete Nielsen (0-1, 4.30), LHP Jason Hartline (0-1, 4.76)

PREVIEW | ODU enters its match-up against Louisiana Tech having won 6 of its last 8 games.

The Monarchs won 2 of 3 games at home against FAU last weekend.

ODU is hitting .311 as a team and are averaging 9.4 runs per game.

Chris Finwood's club has a 4.59 team era.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue