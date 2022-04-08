PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Rice

Louisiana Tech (20-10, 6-3) will host host Rice (9-21, 3-6) in a 3-game Conference USA series this weekend.

Game Time | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (253-193 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 181-100 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

Rice HC | Jose Cruz Jr (9-21 in 1 season as a HC, 9-21 in 1 season at Rice)

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Cade Gibson (4-1, 2.61) vs RHP Cooper Chandler (1-5, 5.50)

Saturday | RHP Ryan Jennings (1-1, 5.03) vs RHP Alex DeLeon (2-1, 5.00)

Sunday | TBA vs TBA



Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.351, 6 HR, 25 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.272, 5 HR, 28 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.330, 5 HR, 39 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.276, 6 HR, 27 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.296, 1 HR, 13 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (2-0, 0.65), RHP Landon Tomkins (3-0, 3.95), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-0, 4.24), LHP Ryan Harland (0-0, 0.59)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech split a midweek series against UL-Lafayette this week.

The Bulldogs won 7-3 on Tuesday night before falling 8-6 on Wednesday.

Entering the weekend series against Rice, Logan McLeod is hitting a team-best .458 in 9 conference games.

Cade Gibson will get the start on the mound for the Bulldogs on Friday night.

The left-hander is 3-0 with a 1.00 era in conference play. Gibson has allowed only 13 hits and 1 walk in 18 innings of work against UTSA, FIU and Southern Miss.

Scouting the Rice Owls

Key Players | DH Nathan Becker (.354, 1 HR, 15 RBI), RF Guy Garibay Jr. (.325, 5 HR, 23 RBI), 1B Aaron Smigelski (.303, 6 HR, 23 RBI), LF Austin Bulman (.256, 7 HR, 26 RBI), RHP Garret Zaskoda (0-0, 3.60), RHP Alex DeLeon (2-1, 5.00), RHP Cristian Cienfuegos (0-1, 5.91)

PREVIEW | After being swept at home by FAU last weekend, Rice bounced back with a 13-1 victory over Houston Baptist on Tuesday night.

In the victory, 1B Aaron Smigelski led the way with 3 hits and 5 RBI.

Thomas Burbank earned the win on the mound after firing 5 shutout innings.

For the season, Rice is hitting .251 as a team and are averaging 5.6 runs per game.

On the mound, Jose Cruz's team has struggled to the tune of a 6.08 team era.

