Louisiana Tech (14-15, 4-5) will travel to Houston to face the Rice Owls (14-15, 5-4) in a three-game C-USA series beginning on Thursday night. These are games 2-4 of the Diamond Dogs’ five consecutive road matchups.

Game Times | Thursday @6:30 pm, Friday @ 6:30 pm, Saturday @2 pm.

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (219-126 in 6+ seasons at LA Tech)

Rice HC | Jose Cruz (31-54 in 1+ seasons at Rice)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Thursday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (5-2, 3.53 ERA) vs RHP Parker Smith (2-1, 1.73 ERA)

Friday | RHP Alec Sparks (2-1, 5.46 ERA) vs LHP J.D. McCracken (1-1, 5.91 ERA)

Saturday | TBA vs TBA

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | SS Logan McLeod (.311, 13 RBI, 0 HR), C Jorge Corona (.286, 15 RBI, 6 HR), LF Adarius Myers (.277, 13 RBI, 2 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.250, 21 RBI, 4 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.228, 27 RBI, 11 HR), 3B Ethan Bates (.220, 12 RBI, 5 HR), CF Brody Drost (.195, 11 RBI, 4 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.309, 16 RBI, 2 HR), 2B Will Safford (.163, 5 RBI, 0 HR), LHP Jonathan Fincher (5-2, 3.53 ERA, 46 K), RHP Alec Sparks (2-1, 5.46 ERA, 31 K), RHP Greg Martinez (0-1, 9.78 ERA, 20 K), RHP Landon Tomkins (3-0, 2.70 ERA, 31 K)

Team Rundown

Projected Thursday night starter LHP Jonathan Fincher enters Thursday’s matchup with a team-high 5 wins and 46 strikeouts to go along with an ERA of 3.53. Fincher is currently 3-0 in C-USA play this year, helping the Diamond Dogs begin each conference series with a 1-0 lead.

Despite starting all 3 C-USA series off with a win, the Bulldogs struggled heavily in the 2nd and 3rd games of the series against Charlotte and DBU. In games two and three versus Charlotte, the Bulldogs lost 14-6 and 9-0. Against DBU, the Bulldogs lost the last two games by scores of 14-7 and 9-1.

It is imperative that Louisiana Tech gets much-improved play from their bullpen, especially in the 2nd and 3rd games of this series and for the rest of the year. The Bulldogs struggled heavily in the series finale of most series, managing a 2-5 record in weekend closeout games.

On offense, Logan McLeod leads the team in batting average (.311), followed by Walker Burchfield (.309) and Jorge Corona (.286). Philip Matulia still leads the way as the RBI and home run leader with 27 and 11 respectively. The only other Bulldog with at least 20 RBIs is third baseman/pitcher Ethan Bates with 21.

Louisiana Tech has enjoyed a significant amount of success against Rice the last two seasons, sweeping the Owls in 3 games in 2022 and in 4 games in 2021.

Owls Scouting Report

Key Players | 2B Pierce Gallo (.333, 8 RBI, 1 HR), CF Connor Walsh (.293, 23 RBI, 7 HR), P Ryland Urbanczyk (.292, 0 RBI, 3 HR), C Manny Garza (.253, 15 RBI, 1 HR), LF Guy Garibay (.232, 17 RBI, 4 HR), 3B Jack Riedel (.200, 12 RBI, 1 HR), SS Ben Royo (.273, 22 RBI, 7 HR), RF Aaron Smigelski (.261, 9 RBI, 2 HR), DH Paul Smith (.259, 9 RBI, 1 HR), RHP Parker Smith (2-1, 1.73 ERA, 41 K), LHP J.D. McCracken (1-1, 5.91 ERA, 26 K), RHP Blake Brogdon (1-3, 8.16 ERA, 17 K), RHP Matthew Linskey (2-0, 4.56 ERA, 31 K)

Team Breakdown

Rice enters this series following a series at FAU where they won the first game 1-0 before losing the next two games 10-7 and 14-4. On Tuesday, Rice lost at cross-town foe Houston in a 14-13 thriller.

Entering the series, Rice holds a 7-5 record at home while the Bulldogs enter with a 3-7 record with wins against a win against Ole Miss and two wins against Western Kentucky.

Offensively, Rice bats .244 as a unit and is led by Pierce Gallo (.333 BA), Connor Walsh (23 RBI, 7 HR), and Ben Royo (22 RBI, 7 HR).

On the mound, the projected Thursday night starter 6’4 RHP Parker Smith comes into the matchup with a 2-1 record, 1.73 ERA, and 41 strikeouts for the season.

Both teams have lost their last three games and are looking to end those streaks on Thursday night in Houston.

RPI

Louisiana Tech #175

Rice #80

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Rice | Location: Houston, Texas | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:8,565

Stadium Information

Reckling Park

Opened: 2000

Capacity: 6,193

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs Baseball.



