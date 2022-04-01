PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Southern Miss

Louisiana Tech (18-7, 5-1) will host travel to Hattiesburg, MS for a 3-game series at Southern Miss (17-7, 5-1) this weekend.

Game Time | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

TV/Radio | ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (251-190 in 8+ seasons as a HC, 179-97 in 5+ seasons at LA Tech)

Southern Miss HC | Scott Berry (452-243-1 in 12+ seasons as a HC, 452-243-1 in 12+ seasons at Southern Miss

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (5-0, 3.19) vs RHP Tanner Hall (3-0, 2.86)

Saturday | LHP Cade Gibson (3-0, 2.62) vs RHP Hunter Riggins (3-1, 2.04)

Sunday | TBA vs Hurston Waldrop (2-1, 2.48)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.382, 4 HR, 23 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.309, 5 HR, 26 RBI), OF Cole McConnell (.365, 5 HR, 37 RBI), OF Steele Netterville (.271, 5 HR, 23 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (2-0, 0.81), RHP Landon Tomkins (2-0, 2.31), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-0, 3.74)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss squared-off 11 times in 2021.

The Bulldogs came out on top in 7 of the 11 contests, but the rivalry is hotter than ever as the two teams get set to match-up this weekend.

Louisiana Tech has won 13 of its last 16 games overall.

The Bulldogs are hitting .282 as a team and are averaging 8.3 runs per game.

Tech has been hit by a pitch 50 times this season, which ranks 8th nationally.

Jonathan Fincher will make his 7th start on the season Friday night. Fincher has won 13 of his last 16 decisions dating back to 2021.

Scouting the Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Key Players | SS Dustin Dickerson (.383, 13 RBI), DH Slade Wilks (.341, 5 HR, 20 RBI), LF Reece Ewing (.287, 5 HR, 13 RBI) 1B Christopher Sargent (.279, 8 HR, 25 RBI), LHP Dalton Rogers (1-0, 1.54), LHP Landon Harper (1-1, 1.93), RHP Tyler Stuart (2-0, 1.99)

PREVIEW | Southern Miss enters the series with Louisiana Tech having won 7 of its last 8 games.

The Golden Eagles were the preseason favorites in C-USA and are rounding into form at the perfect time.

Scott Berry's club is hitting .283 as a team and are averaging 6.3 runs per game.

On the mound, Southern Miss has one of the most talented pitching staffs in America.

Golden Eagles pitchers have limited opponents to a .234 batting average while striking out 10.8 hitters per 9 innings pitched.

