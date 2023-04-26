Louisiana Tech (20-21, 9-9) will travel to Hattiesburg to face Southern Miss (23-15, 11-7) in a one-game showdown on Tuesday night. This game serves as a rematch of last Tuesday’s game where the Bulldogs upset the #24 Golden Eagles at the Love Shack.

Game Time | Wednesday @6pm

TV/Radio | ESPN+/Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (225-132 in 6+ seasons at LA Tech)

Southern Miss HC | Scott Berry (505-270-1 in 13+ seasons at USM)

Projected Pitching Matchup

Wednesday | TBA vs TBA

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | 3B Logan McLeod (.280, 19 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.275, 27 RBI, 4 HR), C Jorge Corona (.268, 23 RBI, 8 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.262, 20 RBI, 4 HR), LF Adarius Myers (.244, 17 RBI, 2 HR), 3B/RHP Ethan Bates (.244, 20 RBI, 7 HR/3-1, 2.42 ERA, 29 K), CF Brody Drost (.215, 18 RBI, 6 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.203, 31 RBI, 13 HR), SS Will Safford (.146, 7 RBI, 0 HR), RHP Reed Smith (2-3, 8.10 ERA, 22 K), RHP Landon Tomkins (4-0, 3.12 ERA, 52 K)

Team Rundown

The Diamond Dogs enter this matchup coming off a week in which they defeated previously ranked Southern Miss at home before being swept by #18 Dallas Baptist on the road.

Despite the disappointing series, the Bulldogs did face a Patriots team that was on an eleven-game winning streak coming into the series.

In last week’s matchup against USM, the Bulldogs’ pitching staff was stellar throughout the entire game. Starter Reed Smith only allowed one earned run in 5.0 innings pitched, Ryan Harland commanded the middle innings and allowed 0 earned runs in 2.1 innings pitched, and Landon Tomkins sealed the win with 2 strikeouts and 0 earned runs in 1.2 innings pitched.

As a team, the Bulldogs are 9th out of 10 teams in C-USA in batting average as a team at .237. Despite this number, Tech ranks 3rd in C-USA in home runs with 52, only trailing Charlotte (57) and Dallas Baptist (62).

On the mound, Tech ranks 9th in C-USA in team ERA at 5.93 throughout 41 games. The Bulldogs also rank 6th in C-USA in fielding percentage at .973.

Logan McLeod, Dalton Davis, and Jorge Corona remain the Bulldogs’ most consistent batters with batting averages of .280, .275, and .268 respectively.

Philip Matulia is the team leader in RBIs with 31, followed by Davis with 27, and Corona with 23.

In the home run department, Matulia still leads the way with 13 followed by Corona with 8, and Ethan Bates with 7.

Golden Eagles Scouting Report

Key Players | DH Slade Wilks (.336, 43 RBI, 15 HR), SS Dustin Dickerson (.329, 23 RBI, 2 HR), CF Matthew Etzel (.307, 22 RBI, 1 HR), 3B Danny Lynch (.242, 28 RBI, 5 HR), RF Carson Paetow (.239, 17 RBI, 3 HR), LF Reece Ewing (.232, 17 RBI, 3 HR), C Blake Johnson (.225, 7 RBI, 3 HR), 1B Chris Sargent (.212, 22 RBI, 7 HR), 2B Nick Monistere (.250, 6 RBI, 1 HR), RHP Will Armistead (1-0, 1.86 ERA, 17 K), RHP Isaiah Rhodes (1-2, 10.12 ERA, 14 K)

Team Rundown

Southern Miss enters Wednesday’s showdown coming off an 11-10 victory at Tulane, and a series loss this past weekend at #6 Coastal Carolina.

In the series against the Chanticleers, the Golden Eagles gave up 42 total runs throughout the three games.

On offense, DH Slade Wilks continues his remarkable season, batting .336, contributing 43 RBIs, and slamming 15 home runs.

Southern Miss is ranked 2nd in the Sun Belt standings with an 11-7 record and ranks 11th out of 14 teams in the conference in team batting average at .267.

On the mound, the Golden Eagles rank 3rd in the Sun Belt in team ERA at 5.31, only trailing Louisiana-Lafayette and Old Dominion.

The Southern Miss defense has been mostly solid this season, maintaining a .971 fielding percentage, ranking second in their conference.

In the history of Southern Miss home games at Pete Taylor Park, the Friday matchup against the Bulldogs ranks #6 all-time in attendance, the Saturday matchup ranks #2 all-time, and the Sunday matchup ranks #15 all-time.

RPI

Louisiana Tech #104

Southern Miss #18

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Southern Miss | Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi | Conference: Sun Belt | Enrollment:14,146

Stadium Information

Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field

Opened: 1984

Capacity: 4,300