PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Southern Miss

Louisiana Tech (4-0) will travel to Southern Miss (5-0) for a 3-game non-conference series this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 4 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

Location | Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, MS

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (272-161 in 9th season at LA Tech)

Southern Miss HC | Christian Ostrander (48-20 in his 2nd season at Southern Miss)

Pitching Probables | RHP Grant Hubka (1-0, 4.91) vs RHP JB Middleton (1-0, 0.00), LHP Luke Nichols (0-0, 1.42) vs LHP Kros Sivley (0-0, 3.60), LHP Luke Cooley (1-0, 0.00) vs RHP Matthew Adams (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Michael Ballard (.533, 1 HR, 6 RBI), Garrison Berkley (.385, 2B, 3B), Colton Coates (.313, 2 2B, 5 RBI), Logan Forsythe (2 app, 3 IP, K, 0.00 ERA), Nate Crider (2 app, 2.2 IP, 3 K, 0.00 ERA), Blake Hooks (2 app, 4 IP, 2 K, 2.25 ERA)

Louisiana Tech opened its 2025 season with a 4-game sweep of the Maine Black Bears.

The Bulldogs slashed .260/.394/.409 and scored 31 runs across the four games.

Mike Ballard and Colton Coates were two standouts offensively.

Ballard went 8/15 (.533) with 3 doubles, 1 home-run and 6 RBI from his 2-spot in the Tech batting order.

Coates made his first start in a Bulldog uniform on Friday night and delivered all weekend long. The 6'0, 190-pounder hit .313 with 2 doubles and 5 RBI.

On the mound, Tech's pitching staff threw 12 different arms against the Black Bears and compiled a 3.09 ERA.

Luke Nichols and Luke Cooley were dominant in starting roles on Saturday.

Nichols tossed 6.1 innings, allowed 2 runs (1 earned) and struck out 6 while getting a no-decision on Saturday.

Cooley made his first start in a Bulldog uniform in game two of the doubleheader on Saturday and delivered with 5 shutout innings and struck out 7.

Scouting the Golden Eagles

Key Players | Ozzie Pratt (.421, 1 HR, 7 RBI), Matthew Russo (.318, 5 RBI), Ben Higdon (.300, 2 RBI), Colby Allen (2 app, 7 IP, 8 K, 2.57 ERA), Josh Och (2 app, 1-0, 3 IP, 3 K, 0.00 ERA), Landen Payne (2 app, 2 IP, 5 K, 0.00 ERA)

Southern Miss finished 43-20 in 2024 and made it to an NCAA Regional for an 8th consecutive season.

The Golden Eagles are off to a fast start in 2025 after sweeping Lafayette in a 4-game series last weekend and defeating #18 Mississippi State 3-0 in a midweek contest on Tuesday night.

Ozzie Pratt is a key cog for Christian Ostrander's squad at shortstop and is hitting .421 with 1 home-run and 7 RBI over his first 5 games.

Matthew Russo hit .315 with 6 home-runs and 38 RBI a season ago and will be relied to take on a bigger offensive role in the middle of the order this season.

Pitching wise, USM has a 2.54 team ERA through 5 games and are striking out 10.4 hitters per 9 innings pitched.

Colby Allen has been really good early on with a 2.57 ERA across two appearances and will be a key piece out of the bullpen this weekend.

