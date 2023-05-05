Louisiana Tech (22-24, 11-10) hosts the University of Alabama at Birmingham (14-30, 5-16) in a three-game C-USA series beginning on Friday. The Bulldogs enter this series ranked 4th in C-USA, while the Blazers are currently ranked 9th in C-USA.

Game Times | Friday @6pm, Saturday @2pm, Sunday @1pm

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (227-135 in 7th season at LA Tech)

UAB HC | Casey Dunn (45-54 in 2nd season at UAB)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (7-3, 4.09 ERA) vs RHP Brooks Walton (3-4, 4.31 ERA)

Saturday | TBA vs RHP Blayze Berry (2-3, 4.66 ERA)

Sunday | TBA vs LHP Carson Myers (1-5, 4.13 ERA)

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | C Jorge Corona (.300, 28 RBI, 8 HR), 3B Logan McLeod (.276, 21 RBI,1 HR), 2B Ethan Bates (.266, 29 RBI, 11 HR/3-2, 3.29 ERA, 32 K), 1B Dalton Davis (.259, 29 RBI, 5 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.218, 34 RBI, 13 HR), CF Brody Drost (.210, 22 RBI, 7 HR), SS Will Safford (.170, 12 RBI, 3 HR), DH Justin Williams (.211, 5 RBI, 2 HR), LF Adarius Myers (.232, 17 RBI, 2 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.255, 20 RBI, 4 HR), LHP Jonathan Fincher (7-3, 4.09 ERA, 69 K), RHP Landon Tomkins (5-0, 2.84 ERA, 57 K), RHP Alec Sparks (3-3, 5.36 ERA, 42 K), RHP Greg Martinez (0-4, 8.25 ERA, 33 K)

Team Rundown

The Diamond Dogs enter the series against UAB coming off a pivotal series win at MTSU and a tough midweek loss to NSU in extra innings.

Logan McLeod has a knack for getting hits and getting hit, and he leads the Bulldogs in on-base percentage at .422, while batting at .276 and hitting 21 RBIs.

Will Safford has come alive recently on offense and ranks 3rd on the Bulldogs in doubles and has 12 RBIs and 3 home runs for the season.

Jorge Corona is now batting .300, leads the team in doubles, has 28 RBIs, and has bombed 8 homers for the Diamond Dogs.

Philip Matulia remains Tech’s leader in RBIs with 34 and home runs with 13.

Ethan Bates has been on fire recently, hitting home runs in 4 out of the last 5 games, and having hit 29 RBIs and 11 home runs on the season.

Senior Jonathan Fincher will once again get the start on Friday. Fincher is 7-3 overall, with only one loss being in C-USA (DBU), has an ERA of 4.09, and has thrown a team-high 69 strikeouts this season.

Landon Tomkins has more than fulfilled his role as the Bulldogs top reliever this season, maintaining a perfect 5-0 record, an impressive 2.84 ERA, and ranking 2nd on the team in strikeouts with 57.

On offense, the Diamond Dogs rank 9th in C-USA batting average at .241, 3rd in home runs with 63, 8th in hits with 365, and 8th in runs with 257.

Defensively, Tech ranks 6th in fielding percentage at .971, 1st in putouts with 1,210, and 8th in errors with 50.

On the mound, the Bulldogs rank 9th in team ERA at 5.98, 9th in runs allowed with 268, 9th in home runs allowed with 55, and 8th in strikeouts with 345.

Louisiana Tech has a 15-10 record at home this season and a 19-14 record against UAB all-time.

Blazers Scouting Report

Key Players | CF Logan Braunschweig (.351, 13 RBI, 0 HR), RF Tyler Waugh (.286, 13 RBI, 0 HR), 1B Christian Hall (.266, 24 RBI, 5 HR), SS Gavin Lewis Jr. (.242, 9 RBI, 2 HR), 2B John Marc Mullins (.200, 12 RBI, 1 HR), LF Brayton Brown (.193, 26 RBI, 5 HR), C Henry Hunter (.153, 17 RBI, 2 HR), 3B David Harris (.243, 5 RBI, 1 HR), CF Darryl Buggs (.241, 6 RBI, 1 HR), RHP Brooks Walton (3-4, 4.31 ERA, 53 K), LHP Carson Myers (1-5, 4.13 ERA, 58 K), RHP Blayze Berry (2-3, 4.66 ERA, 47 K), RHP Braxton Shelton (1-3, 7.91 ERA, 28 K)

Team Rundown

The Blazers enter this series after a series loss against UTSA and a brutal midweek loss to Division 3 and in-city opponent Birmingham-Southern College 13-3 in 7 innings.

On offense, Logan Braunschweig is the clear star, batting at a team-high .351, to go along with 13 RBIs, but no home runs on the season.

UAB’s home run leaders are Brayton Brown and Christian Hall, each having hit just 5 home runs on the season. Brown also leads the Blazers in RBIs with 26, and Hall ranks 2nd with 24.

On Friday, Brooks Walton is expected to get the start coming off a complete game that engineered a win over #22 UTSA last weekend. Walton has a record of 3-4, a solid ERA of 4.31, and has thrown 53 strikeouts for the season.

Blayze Berry is projected to get the start on Saturday and comes in with a 2-3 record, 4.66 ERA, and 47 strikeouts this year.

Lastly, LHP Carson Myers is likely to get the start on Sunday. Myers has just a 1-5 record, but has an ERA of 4.13, and leads the team in strikeouts with 58.

On offense, UAB ranks last in C-USA in batting average at .225, last in hits at 315, last in runs at 163, and last in home runs with 17.

Defensively, the Blazers rank last in put-outs with 1,126, 1st in errors with only 32, and 1st in fielding percentage at .979.

On the mound, UAB ranks 7th in team ERA at 5.64, 4th in runs allowed with 250, 9th in strikeouts with 316, and 2nd in home runs allowed with only 41.

The Blazers enter the series at Louisiana Tech with a 3-10 record on the road this season.

RPI

Louisiana Tech #110

UAB #199

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

UAB | Location: Birmingham, Alabama | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:22,289

Stadium Information

J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park

Opened: 1971

Capacity: 2,100

