Louisiana Tech (24-25, 13-11) will host UL Lafayette (32-17, 14-10) in a midweek rematch from a loss that the Bulldogs endured in Lafayette earlier this season. Tuesday night’s showdown will serve as the Diamond Dogs’ last midweek game of the regular season.

Game Time | Tuesday @6pm

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (229-136 in 7th season at LA Tech)

UL Lafayette HC | Matt Deggs (109-72 in 4th season at ULL)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Tuesday | RHP Alec Sparks (3-3, 5.33 ERA) vs TBA

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | C Jorge Corona (.293, 30 RBI, 9 HR), 3B Logan McLeod (.275, 27 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.269, 35 RBI, 6 HR), 2B Ethan Bates (.265, 30 RBI, 12 HR/3-2, 3.07 ERA, 36 K), LF Adarius Myers (.247, 18 RBI, 3 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.223, 35 RBI, 14 HR), CF Brody Drost (.214, 24 RBI, 8 HR), SS Will Safford (.189, 13 RBI, 3 HR), 2B Colton Hegwood (.237, 6 RBI, 1 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.259, 20 RBI, 4 HR), RHP Reed Smith (2-3, 9.22 ERA, 26 K), RHP Alec Sparks (3-3, 5.33 ERA, 45 K), LHP Caden Copeland (1-0, 6.94 ERA, 10 K)

Team Rundown

The Diamond Dogs enter this matchup coming off a midweek loss against NSU and a series win Bulldogs travel to FAU and host UTSA to close out the regular season heading into the C-USA tournament.

Jorge Corona has been a steady contributor to the Bulldogs’ offense all year, batting .293 with a .395 on-base percentage and 30 RBI, and 9 home runs.

Logan McLeod has an innate ability to get on base, coming in with a .410 on-base percentage as well as 27 RBIs.

Ethan Bates has been hitting bomb after bomb, up to 12 home runs of the year and 30 RBIs.

Philip Matulia remains the Diamond Dogs’ home run leader at 14 and shares the highest RBI mark on the team with Dalton Davis at 35.

Projected starter Alec Sparks has had experience pitching on Sundays and Saturdays this season and comes in with a 3-3 record, 5.33 ERA, and 45 strikeouts.

Louisiana Tech has a 17-11 record at home, and a 4-8 record during midweek games this season.

Ragin Cajuns Scouting Report

Key Players | SS Kyle DeBarge (.359, 28 RBI, 5 HR), RF Heath Hood (.359, 31 RBI, 4 HR), C Julian Brock (.340, 53 RBI, 10 HR), CF Carson Roccaforte (.333, 36 RBI, 3 HR), 2B John Taylor (.310, 38 RBI, 6 HR), 3B Max Marusak (.256, 23 RBI, 7 HR), LF Will Veillon (.246, 25 RBI, 4 HR), DH Ben Robichaux (.240, 11 RBI, 3 HR), 1B Mason Zambo (.230, 16 RBI, 3 HR), LF Conor Higgs (.395, 24 RBI, 5 HR), 2B CJ Willis (.242, 15 RBI, 1 HR), RHP Brendan Moody (0-4, 4.85 ERA, 36 K), RHP Cooper Rawls (10-0, 3.10 ERA, 36 K), RHP Carson Fluno (1-0, 5.03 ERA, 36 K)

Team Rundown

Louisiana Lafayette enters the matchup coming off a sweep on in-state rival ULM in Monroe this past week. The Ragin Cajuns finish the season at home against Texas State and go on the road to face Southern Miss before the Sun Belt tournament.

On offense, ULL is led by Heath Hood and Kyle Debarge, who both bat .359 with 31 and 28 RBIs respectively.

Julian Brock is one of the heavy hitters on the Cajuns’ offense, batting .340 with an impressive 53 RBIs and 10 home runs.

As a unit, ULL ranks 7th out of 14 Sun Belt teams in batting average at .292, 7th in runs scored at 357, and 8th in home runs with 53.

The Ragin Cajuns have not yet declared as a starter on the mound tonight but as a team, ULL ranks 1st in ERA at 4.74, 1st in batters walked with 198, 10th in strikeouts with 382, and 3rd in home runs allowed at 49.

Louisiana Lafayette has an 11-7 record on the road, and a 9-3 record in midweek games this season.

RPI

Louisiana Tech #129

UL Lafayette #76

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

ULL | Location: Lafayette, Louisiana | Conference: Sun Belt | Enrollment:16,225

Stadium Information

J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park

Opened: 1971

Capacity: 2,100

