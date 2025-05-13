PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs ULM

Louisiana Tech (28-22) will host ULM (21-30) in a non-conference match-up on Wednesday night.

Dates/Times | Tuesday 6:00 PM

Location | J.C. Love Field in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (306-183 in 9th season at LA Tech)

UL-Monroe HC | Michael Federico (170-224-1 in 7th season at UL-Monroe)

Pitching Probables | TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Sebastian Mexico (.305, 10 HR, 49 RBI), Trey Hawsey (.301, 9 HR, 25 RBI), Michael Ballard (.283, 7 HR, 33 RBI), Blake Hooks (21 app, 31.1 IP, 38 K, 3.16 ERA), Landon Fontenot (12 app, 22 IP, 21 K, 5.32 ERA)

Louisiana Tech salvaged game three of its series at Jacksonville State by winning 11-8 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs have lost three consecutive series and are looking to get back to playing solid baseball over the last week of the season.

Sebastian Mexico has 45 of his 49 RBI over his last 29 games. To take it one step further, Mexico has 17 RBI in 7 games batting out of the leadoff spot in the order.

Scouting the Warhawks

Key Players | Isaiah Walker (.339, 5 HR, 29 RBI), Henry Garcia Jr. (.273, 6 HR, 40 RBI), Colby Lunsford (.308, 5 HR, 19 RBI), Bryce Blaser (.282, 2 HR, 24 RBI), Josh Gregoire (20 app, 31 IP, 36 K, 2.61 ERA), Brandon Brewer (18 app, 30.2 IP, 19 K, 5.58 ERA),

UL-Monroe comes into the final midweek contest of its season really struggling having lost nine consecutive games.

The Warhawks are currently 21-30 overall.

Isaiah Walker has enjoyed a tremendous season hitting .339 with 5 HR and 29 RBI.

The UTSA transfer also leads the Warhawks with 25 stolen bases.

