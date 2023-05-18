Louisiana Tech (26-27, 14-13) hosts the University of Texas at San Antonio (36-16, 19-7) in the final C-USA series of the regular season. The Diamond Dogs enter the series ranked 6th in C-USA while the Roadrunners are ranked 2nd heading into Thursday night’s matchup.

Game Times | Thursday @6pm, Friday @6pm, Saturday @Noon

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (231-138 in 7th season at LA Tech)

Texas-San Antonio HC | Patrick Hallmark (106-69 in 4th season at UTSA)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Thursday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (8-4, 4.32 ERA) vs TBA

Friday | RHP Landon Tomkins (5-1, 3.75 ERA) vs TBA

Saturday | LHP Ryan Harland (0-4, 5.72 ERA) vs TBA

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | C Jorge Corona (.292, 33 RBI, 9 HR), 3B Logan McLeod (.285, 30 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.275, 42 RBI, 9 HR), 2B Ethan Bates (.268, 33 RBI, 14 HR/4-2, 2.45 ERA, 45 K), LF Adarius Myers (.249, 23 RBI, 3 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.233, 39 RBI, 16 HR), CF Brody Drost (.218, 29 RBI, 10 HR), Will Safford (.194, 16 RBI, 3 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.256, 24 RBI, 5 HR), LHP Jonathan Fincher (8-4, 4.32 ERA, 77 K), RHP Landon Tomkins (5-1, 3.75 ERA, 62 K), LHP Ryan Harland (0-4, 5.72 ERA, 25 K)

Team Rundown

The Bulldogs come into this series after an exciting midweek win over in-state rival UL Lafayette and a tough series loss at Florida Atlantic that the Owls won on a walk-off.

Louisiana Tech enters this series ranked 8th in C-USA for batting average at .250, 7th in runs scored with 321, 6th in walks with 221, and 2nd in home runs with 79.

Jorge Corona leads the Bulldog offense in batting average at .292, while also adding 33 RBIs and 9 home runs for the season.

Logan McLeod has a knack for getting on base regardless of the means, leading the team in on-base percentage at .417 and times hit by a pitch with 20.

Dalton Davis now leads the offense in RBIs with 42 and is batting .275 with 9 home runs.

The Diamond Dogs have three players with double-digit home runs: Philip Matulia with 16, Ethan Bates with 14, and Brody Drost with 10.

On the mound, Tech ranks 8th in team ERA at 5.94, 8th in runs allowed with 343, 5th in walks allowed with 203, 7th in home runs allowed with 61, and 8th in strikeouts with 402.

Senior Jonathan Fincher aims to get back on track after last weekend’s outing and resume to his usual form. Fincher has a team-high 8 wins, 81.1 innings pitched, and 77 strikeouts thrown.

Landon Tomkins has been the Saturday starter the last couple of weeks, holding a team-best 5-1 record, while maintaining an impressive 3.75 ERA and throwing 62 strikeouts.

Ryan Harland has been receiving weekend starts the last couple of series, coming in with an 0-4 record, a 5.72 ERA, and having thrown 25 strikeouts this season.

Ethan Bates has been the Bulldogs’ go-to closer this season and has more than excelled in his role, coming in with a 4-2 record, 2.45 ERA, throwing 45 strikeouts, and having a team-high 9 saves.

Heading into this series, Louisiana Tech has an 18-11 record at home in Ruston.

Roadrunners Scouting Report

Key Players | 3B Antonio Valdez (.394, 63 RBI, 11 HR), LF Caleb Hill (.341, 40 RBI, 7 HR), 2B Leyton Berry (.327, 52 RBI, 9 HR), C Josh Killeen (.326, 26 RBI, 5 HR), DH Taylor Smith (.309, 33 RBI, 12 HR), 1B Sammy Diaz (.298, 26 RBI, 7 HR), SS Matt King (.294, 52 RBI, 5 HR), CF Shane Sirdashney (.361, 21 RBI, 2 HR), RF Isaiah Walker (.273, 12 RBI, 2 HR), RHP Luke Malone (6-4, 4.52 ERA, 74 K), RHP Simon Miller (7-1, 1.90 ERA, 74 K), RHP Fischer Kingsbery (1-1, 6.87 ERA, 21 K)

Team Rundown

The UTSA Roadrunners enter the final weekend of the regular season on a four-game losing streak. The Roadrunners were swept by #17 Dallas Baptist last weekend and fell in their final midweek game of the season at Abilene Christian.

UTSA comes into this series ranked 1st in C-USA in batting average at .312, 2nd in runs scored with 402, 4th in walks with 255, and 5th in home runs with 66.

Third-baseman Antonio Valdez leads the Roadrunners offensively, batting .394, having an on-base percentage of .486, batting in 63 runs, and hitting 11 home runs.

Designated hitter Taylor Smith leads the team in home runs with 12 and in walks with 36, while also batting .309 and adding 33 RBIs.

Outside of Valdez, the Roadrunners have three other players with 40+ RBIs in Leyton Berry (52), Matt King (52), and Caleb Hill (40).

On the mound, UTSA ranks 3rd in team ERA at 4.84, 4th in runs allowed with 287, 1st in walks allowed with 167, 7th in home runs allowed with 64, and 3rd in strikeouts with 441.

Key pitchers for UTSA include RHP Luke Malone who has a 6-4 record and is tied for a team-high 74 strikeouts, Ruger Riojas who has a perfect 6-0 record and has thrown 54 strikeouts, and Ulises Quiroga who has a 7-1 record and has thrown 52 strikeouts this season.

The Roadrunners also have the 2nd best reliever in the nation according to D1 baseball in Simon Miller who has a record of 7-1, an ERA of just 1.90, ranking 6th in the nation, and has thrown 74 strikeouts this season.

Despite their impressive overall record, UTSA is only 11-8 on the road this season.

This is the first matchup between Louisiana Tech and UTSA since the Bulldogs defeated the Roadrunners in the C-USA Championship Game last season.

RPI

Louisiana Tech #114

UTSA #63

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

UT San Antonio | Location: San Antonio, Texas | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:34,300

Stadium Information

J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park

Opened: 1971

Capacity: 2,100

---

