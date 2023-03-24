Louisiana Tech (10-11, 1-2) will play its first road conference series of the year this weekend against Western Kentucky (15-7, 1-2) in Bowling Green, Kentucky beginning on Friday night. Six straight victories for the Bulldogs over the Hilltoppers include a home sweep in Ruston last year. The 'Dogs will visit Bowling Green, Kentucky, for the first time since 2018 during this trip. In Bowling Green, they have a 6-2 advantage over the Hilltoppers since the two teams started competing in the C-USA.

Game Times | Friday @6pm, Saturday @6pm, Sunday @6pm

Radio | Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (215-122 in 6+ seasons at LA Tech)

Western Kentucky HC | Marc Rardin (15-7 in 1st season at WKU)

Projected Pitching Matchups

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (3-2, 4.35 ERA) vs LHP Lane Diuguid (0-0, 1.93 ERA)

Saturday | RHP Alec Sparks (1-1, 4.50 ERA) vs RHP Dawson Hall (4-0, 2.50 ERA)

Sunday | TBA vs LHP Devyn Terbrak (2-1. 2.17 ERA)

Bulldogs Scouting Report

Key Players | LF Adarius Myers (.299, 11 RBI, 2 HR), C Jorge Corona (.267, 8 RBI, 3 HR), SS Logan McLeod (.263, 8 RBI, 0 HR), 1B Dalton Davis (.256, 14 RBI, 2 HR), 3B Ethan Bates (.254, 8 RBI, 4 HR), DH Walker Burchfield (.318, 11 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Karson Evans (.276, 11 RBI, 2 HR), RF Philip Matulia (.200, 19 RBI, 7 HR), RF Jonathan Hogart (.224, 6 RBI, 2 HR), LHP Jonathan Fincher (3-2, 4.35 ERA, 30 K), RHP Rawley Hector (1-3, 7.04 ERA, 15 K), RHP Landon Tomkins (3-0, 3.38 ERA, 17 K), RHP Alec Sparks (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 24 K), LHP Ryan Harland (0-2, 5.59 ERA, 12 K)

Team Rundown

After losses to Louisiana-Monroe last Tuesday and Charlotte this past weekend, Louisiana Tech has a record of 10-11 for the year.

The Bulldogs have two hitters who are hitting.300 or higher, with Walker Burchfield leading the way with a .318 average right now.

The pitching staff at Louisiana Tech has a 6.21 team ERA and 161 strikeouts in 184.0 innings.

This past Tuesday, Jonathan Hogart played against the Warhawks and had his first multi-hit game as a Bulldog. In seven of his last eight games, he has at least one hit.

Ethan Bates competed as a pitcher and infielder vs. ULM. He went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the ninth while pitching a scoreless inning. This season, he has now made seven appearances as both a pitcher and a position player. He has pitched 9.2 innings, giving up just two runs while striking out 13 batters. He has started 18 games at third base while also hitting four home runs, second most on the team.

With 27 home runs this season, the Bulldogs are second in the C-USA. They have at least one home run this season in 15 of their 21 games (have hit at least one in six of their last seven games). Stats courtesy of LA Tech Athletics.

Hilltopper Scouting Report

Key Players | CF Ty Crittenberger (.380, 14 RBI, 3 HR), SS Drew Reckart (.378, 20 RBI, 2 HR), 3B Aidan Gilroy (.375, 17 RBI, 0 HR), DH Tristin Garcia (.355, 15 RBI, 0 HR), LF Kirk Liebert (.333, 17 RBI, 1 HR), 1B Lukas Farris (.328, 17 RBI, 4 HR), 1B Ty Batusich (.246, 15 RBI, 2 HR), C Ricardo Leonett (.406, 7 RBI, 1 HR), 2B AJ Fiechter (.314, 7 RBI, 0 HR), RF Brett Blomquist (.233, 7 RBI, 1 HR), RHP Mason Burns (2-0, 5.57 ERA, 25 K), LHP Devyn Terbrak (2-1, 2.17 ERA, 33 K), RHP Dawson Hall (4-0, 2.50 ERA, 12 K), LHP Lane Diuguid (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 16 K)

Team Rundown

Through 22 games, the Hilltopper offense ranks third in the country, leads C-USA in doubles (57), and leads the league in doubles per game (2.6).

The Hilltoppers' INF Drew Reckart (10), OF Ty Crittenberger (9), INF Tristin Garcia (7), and C/OF Kirk Kiebert occupy the top four positions in the C-USA doubles standings (7).

Only eight C-USA players have started the season with a batting average of.380 or above. INF Aidan Gilroy (.381) and INF Ty Crittenberger (.380), who represent two of them for WKU, are currently ranked 6th and 7th in the league, respectively.

The Hilltoppers are second in the C-USA in team hitting average (.317) and are among the top 25 teams in the country. • WKU has three of the top 10 C-USA batting average leaders in INF Aidan Gilroy (.381), OF Ty Crittenberger (.380), and INF Drew Reckart (.378), respectively.

WKU is third in the C-USA in opponent batting average (.257), third in the league in saves (seven), and second in the league in fewest home runs allowed (14 through 22 games). With 33 strikeouts, LHP Devyn Terbrak is tied for fifth place in the C-USA.

Following its midweek loss at No. 6 Louisville, WKU is now 15-7 on the year. Eight Hilltoppers are batting.300 or better this season, with Aidan Gilroy (.381), Ty Crittenberger (.380), and Drew Reckart leading the way. • WKU has a 5.02 team ERA while striking out 196 batters in 190.0 innings of play.

RPI

Louisiana Tech: #204

Western Kentucky: #201

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Western Kentucky | Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:14,729

Stadium Information

Nick Denes Field

Opened: 1968

Capacity: 1,500

---

