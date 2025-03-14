PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs Wichita State

Louisiana Tech (9-8) will travel to Wichita State (6-11) for a 3-game series this weekend.

Dates/Times | Friday 6:00 PM, Saturday 2:00 PM, Sunday 1:00 PM

Location | Eck Stadium in Wichita, KS

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (287-169 in 9th season at LA Tech)

Wichita State HC | Brian Green (38-40 in his 2nd season at Wichita State)

Pitching Probables | Grant Hubka (2-2, 2.79) vs Grant Adler (1-1, 3.13, Luke Cooley (3-1, 2.89) vs Brady Hamilton (1-1, 5.79), TBA vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | Garrison Berkley (.367, 4 2B, 2 3B, 6 RBI), Michael Ballard (.288, 3 HR, 15 RBI), Colton Coates (.279, 2 HR, 13 RBI), Connor Nation (8 app, 14 IP, 15 K, 5.14 ERA), Nate Crider (7 app, 10.2 IP, 15 K, 2.53 ERA), Blake Hooks (6 app, 9 IP, 11 K, 1.00 ERA)

Louisiana Tech dropped a 9-5 decision at #12 Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

Michael Ballard, Eli Berch, Reid Snider, Brody Drost, and Will Safford all had RBI for the Bulldogs.

It was a tough start on the mound for the Bulldogs as they allowed nine runs in the first four innings of play, but the trio of Logan Forsythe, Blake Hooks, and Nate Crider combined to strikeout seven hitters over four scoreless frames to keep Tech competitive.

Scouting the Shockers

Key Players | Camden Johnson (.358, 1 HR, 15 RBI), Josh Livingston (.322, 1 HR, 8 RBI), Kam Durnin (.254, 9 RBI), Aaron Arnold (7 app, 9.1 IP, 3 K, 0.96 ERA), Nick Potter (7 app, 8 IP, 11 K, 1.13 ERA), Drew Iverson (4 app, 2.2 IP, 2 K, 3.37 ERA)

Wichita State is off to a 6-11 start in 2025, but the Shockers did sweep Missouri State last weekend.

Brian Green's squad is hitting .251 as team and are averaging 4.5 runs per game.

Camden Johnson is hitting .358 with 1 home-run and 15 RBI through the first 17 games. The Boerne, TX native was a second team All-AAC selection as a freshman a season ago.

The Shockers have a 5.50 team ERA through 17 games.

Grant Adler will likely get the start on the mound on Saturday afternoon. The right-hander struck out 10 in seven innings of work against Missouri State last weekend.

---

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue