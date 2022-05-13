PREVIEW | Diamond Dogs vs WKU

Louisiana Tech (33-17, 15-9) will host WKU (17-30, 7-17) in a 3-game Conference USA series at J.C. Love Field this weekend.

Seven seniors will play in their final home series this weekend for Louisiana Tech. The seniors include Taylor Young, Steele Netterville, Kyle Crigger, Ryan Jennings, Jarret Whorff, Cade Gibson, and Jackson Lancaster.

Game Time | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

TV/Radio | CUSA.tv/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (308-220 in 9 seasons as a HC, 195-107 in 6 seasons at LA Tech)

WKU HC | John Pawlowski (644-508-2 in 21 seasons as a HC, 139-190-1 in 7 seasons at WKU)

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Cade Gibson (4-4, 4.78) vs LHP Devyn Terbrak (7-3, 4.97)

Saturday | RHP Ryan Jennings (4-1, 4.59) vs RHP Luke Stofel (0-6, 9.20)

Sunday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (6-2, 3.90) vs TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | SS Taylor Young (.337, 7 HR, 35 RBI), OF Philip Matulia (.267, 6 HR, 31 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.337, 8 HR, 63 RBI), RF Steele Netterville (.307, 13 HR, 58 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.301, 1 HR, 22 RBI), C Jorge Corona (.255, 11 HR, 41 RBI), RHP Kyle Crigger (3-1, 1.59, 10 saves), RHP Landon Tomkins (4-0, 2.25), LHP Jackson Lancaster (0-1, 4.88), LHP Ryan Harland (3-0, 1.78)

PREVIEW | Louisiana Tech dropped two of three games at home to FAU last weekend.

With six games remaining in the regular season, the Bulldogs are looking to get back on track and strengthen its chances for a 2nd consecutive NCAA Regional appearance.

D1Baseball.com currently has Tech as one of the Last Four In with two weekends remaining.

Steele Netterville has been on fire at the plate for the 'Dogs. In his last 24 games, the Shreveport native is hitting .353 with 8 HR and 35 RBI.

Scouting the WKU Hilltoppers

Key Players | 2B Tristin Garcia (.321, 2 HR, 26 RBI), C Ty Batusich (.299, 8 HR, 32 RBI), CF Ty Crittenberger (.278, 2 HR, 18 RBI), RHP Mason Vinyard (2-1, 3.30), RHP Logan Bowen (0-1, 3.93), LHP Lane Diuguid (1-0, 5.20)

PREVIEW | WKU enters its match-up with Louisiana Tech having won its last two games.

WKU is averaging 5.4 runs per game on the offensive side of things.

Ty Batusich is leading the way with 8 HR and 32 RBI.

On the mound, WKU has a 5.84 team era.

---

