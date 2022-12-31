Louisiana Tech (8-5, 1-1) will take its show on the road for a Conference USA match-up at Charlotte (10-3, 1-1) on Saturday afternoon.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 1:00 PM

Location | Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, NC

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech earned a convincing 91-69 victory over UTSA on Thursday night.

In the win, the Bulldogs saw four players score in double-figures led by Isaiah Crawford with 20 points.

Crawford also added a career-high 6 steals.

Other Dunkin' Dogs in double-figures were Keaston Willis (17), Cobe Williams (16), and Dravon Mangum (15).

Jordan Crawford also played a near flawless floor game with 9 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, and 0 turnovers in 33 minutes of action.

CHARLOTTE PREVIEW

Charlotte earned its first C-USA win of the season with an 82-67 defeat of Middle Tennessee on Thursday night.

It was the 49ers best performance of the season as they shot 59.6% from the field, 60% from 3, and 80% from the free throw line while tying a season-high with 82 points scored.

Aly Khalifa is the do-everything player for Ron Sanchez's club in the post. Khalifa is averaging 10.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Charlotte is shooting 38.1% from behind the 3-point line this season, which ranks in the Top 50 nationally.

