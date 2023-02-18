Louisiana Tech (13-13, 6-9) will close out a 2-game homestand when it plays host to Charlotte (15-11, 6-9) on Saturday afternoon.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 2:00 PM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech fell 72-62 at home against North Texas on Thursday night.

After dismissing Cobe Williams from the program, Louisiana Tech showed a tremendous amount of defeat in the loss.

Keaston Willis led the way with 18 points in 38 minutes of action.

Isaiah Crawford played a tremendous floor game with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals.

CHARLOTTE PREVIEW

Charlotte enters the match-up on Saturday having lost 6 of its last 9 games.

The 49ers did defeat Louisiana Tech 65-63 earlier this season.

Brice Williams is averaging 12 points per game and is shooting 40% from 3-point range to lead the team.

