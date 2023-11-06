Louisiana Tech will open its 2023-2024 season on the road at Colorado State on Monday night.

Game Time | 9:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | Mountain West Network (FREE)/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Moby Arena in Fort Collins, CO

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (15-18 in one season at LA Tech)

Colorado State HC | Niko Medved (92-64 in five seasons at Colorado State)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech finished 15-18 under first-year head coach Talvin Hester a season ago.

Isaiah Crawford is poised for a huge year and was named Conference USA Preseason Player of the Year. The Fort Worth, TX native averaged 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game last season.



The Bulldogs welcome nine new faces to a revamped roster that was picked 4th in CUSA in the preseason.

Sean Newman headlines the group of new faces at point. The Los Angeles native averaged 13.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4 rebounds a game at Fullerton College last season.

Other new faces include C Daniel Batcho, F Terri Miller, F Jordan Turner, G Devin Ree, G Tahlik Chavez, G Alex Vertus, G Jaylin Henderson, and G Tyler Henry.

Scouting the Colorado State Rams

Like Louisiana Tech, Colorado State finished the 2022-2023 season at 15-18 overall.

Isaiah Stevens is back at a guard spot after averaging 17.9 points per game last season. The Allen, TX native was named the Mountain West preseason Player of the Year.

Patrick Cartier is also back at a forward spot after averaging 12.3 points per game last season. Cartier shot 44% from 3-point range.

Nique Clifford (5.9 points & 3.9 rebounds at Colorado) and Javonte Johnson (5.8 points & 3.6 rebounds at New Mexico) are two transfers that were added to the Rams roster in the off-season.



