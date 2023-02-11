Louisiana Tech (13-11, 6-7) will close out a two-game road swing at FAU (23-2, 13-1) on Saturday afternoon.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 1:00 PM

Location | FAU Arena in Boca Raton, FL

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

The Bulldogs let one slip away and fell at FIU 66-62 on Thursday evening.

In the defeat, Tech had 23 turnovers and only shot 36% from the field.

To make matters worse, Talvin Hester's squad was only 7/13 (54%) at the free throw line.

Cobe Williams and Isaiah Crawford combined for 15 of Tech's 23 turnovers in the game.

Kaleb Stewart scored 13 points in 31 minutes of the bench. It was Stewart's 3rd straight double-figure scoring game.

FAU PREVIEW

Dusty May's squad is playing as well as any program in America this season.

After falling in their second game of the season, the Owls have won 22 of their last 23 games overall.

Johnell Davis will pace the squad averaging 13.2 points per game off the bench.

FAU will a balanced attack to the contest on Saturday as 8 players average at least 5 points per game.

---

