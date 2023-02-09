Louisiana Tech (13-10, 6-6) will head to Miami for a road game at FIU (12-12, 6-7) on Thursday night.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 6:00 PM

Location | Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, FL

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech earned an 80-72 victory over Rice last Thursday night.

The Bulldogs saw the Owls erase a 24-point deficit and take a 66-64 lead with 5:45 remaining in the game.

From that point forward, Tech went on a 14-6 run to earn the victory.

Cobe Williams scored 8 of Tech's final 14 points to will his team to the conference win.

Williams finished with 20 points and 8 assists in 34 minutes of action.

Kaleb Stewart was terrific off the bench for a second straight game with 17 points in 29 minutes.

FIU PREVIEW

Jeremy Ballard's club had won 4 in a row before falling at UAB 76-72 on Saturday.

Denver Jones is putting together an All-CUSA type season averaging 19.8 points per game on 49.5% shooting from the field.

Arturo Dean is one of the best perimeter defenders in C-USA averaging 2.5 steals per game.

The Panthers are 10-4 at home this season.

