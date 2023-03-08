Louisiana Tech (14-17) will begin postseason play in the First Round of the Conference USA tournament against FIU (14-17) on Wednesday night.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 8:00 PM

Location | The Star in Frisco, TX

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech will enter postseason play at 14-17 overall.

The 2022-2023 season has definitely been a challenge for the Bulldogs, but everyone gets a fresh start in Frisco this week.

It's win or go home.

Isaiah Crawford will lead Louisiana Tech into its match-up with FIU averaging 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Crawford was named 3rd team All-CUSA on Tuesday afternoon.

Keaston Willis is also averaging double-figures with 12.3 points per game.

The Sulphur Spring, TX native shot 41% from 3-point range during conference play.

FIU PREVIEW

FIU, like Louisiana Tech, will enter postseason play at 14-17 overall.

Jeremy Ballard's squad lost 5 of its last 6 games in the regular season.

Denver Jones leads the team in scoring averaging 20 points per game.

Jones was named 1st team All-CUSA on Tuesday afternoon.

Arturo Dean has been sensational as a freshman averaging 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.5 steals per game.

Dean was named to the All-CUSA Defensive Team for his efforts.

REGULAR SEASON RESULTS

Louisiana Tech and FIU met twice during the regular season.

The Panthers won the first match-up 66-62 in Miami on February 9th.

Although the Bulldogs out-rebounded FIU 46-33, Talvin Hester's squad was unable to overcome 23 turnovers in the loss.

Denver Jones led all scorers with 21 points in 35 minutes of action.

The second match-up between the two teams came on March 2nd when Louisiana Tech earned a 77-76 OT win.

Although Isaiah Crawford fouled out with 1:25 remaining in regulation, the Bulldogs were able to find a way to win.

Keaston Willis led a balanced attack that saw five Bulldogs score in double-figures with 18 points.

Louisiana Tech once again dominated on the glass out-rebounding the Panthers by 14 but did have 21 turnovers.

THE DUNKIN' DOGS WILL WIN IF...

Louisiana Tech averaged 22 turnovers in its two games against FIU this season.

Limiting turnovers while continuing to dominate on the glass (+13.5 per game against FIU this season) will be a must for Talvin Hester's squad to advance on Wednesday night.

---

