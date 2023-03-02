Louisiana Tech (13-16, 6-12) will begin its last home stand of the regular season when FIU (13-16, 7-11) comes to town on Thursday night.

GAME INFO

Tip-off Time | 6:00 PM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

TV/Streaming | ESPN+

Radio | KXKZ 107.5 FM

LA TECH PREVIEW

Louisiana Tech suffered its sixth straight defeat at the hands of Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

The 49 points that the Bulldogs scored in the 63-49 defeat was the lowest scoring output offensively for Talvin Hester’s team this season.

Kenny Hunter had 11 points and 15 rebounds in 29 minutes of action against the Blue Raiders.

It was the first double-double of Hunter’s career.

FIU PREVIEW

FIU, like Louisiana Tech, is in the midst of a losing streak.

The Golden Panthers have lost 4 consecutive games since defeating Louisiana Tech 66-62 in Miami on February 9th.

Denver Jones continues to be one of the more dynamic players in C-USA averaging 19.6 points per game.

Jones scored 21 points against Louisiana Tech in FIU’s victory a few weeks ago.

